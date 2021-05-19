Trending:
Orioles, streaking Mullins set for matchup against Rays

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (24-19, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-24, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-0, 1.21 ERA, .71 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Baltimore readies to play Tampa Bay.

The Orioles are 8-13 against AL East opponents. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .295, led by Mullins with a mark of .373.

The Rays are 8-8 against opponents from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70. Tyler Glasnow leads the team with a 2.36 earned run average.

The Rays won the last meeting 13-6. Andrew Kittredge earned his fourth victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with seven home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

