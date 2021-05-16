Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Orlando City 1 0 1
D.C. United 0 0 0

First Half_1, Orlando City, Pereyra, 1 (Akindele), 7th minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin; D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Hines-Ike, D.C. United, 42nd; Moutinho, Orlando City, 61st; Pereyra, Orlando City, 69th; Mueller, Orlando City, 90th+3; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+5; Paredes, D.C. United, 90th+7.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Adam Garner, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (Joey Dezart, 82nd), Jhegson Mendez, Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 70th); Tesho Akindele (Chris Mueller, 82nd), Benji Michel (Robin Jansson, 51st).

D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro, Frederic Brillant, Brendan Hines-Ike, Joseph Mora (Yamil Asad, 78th); Edison Flores, Junior Moreno (Felipe Martins, 64th), Moses Nyeman (Julian Gressel, 46th), Drew Skundrich; Paul Arriola (Kevin Paredes, 64th), Adrien Perez (Ola Kamara, 64th).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Chief Data Officers Digital Roundtable
5|12 Accelerate 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration