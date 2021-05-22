Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Van der Water), 12th minute.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin.
Yellow Cards_Soteldo, Toronto FC, 21st; Auro, Toronto FC, 63rd; Akindele, Orlando City, 77th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.
A_11,525.
___
Lineups
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Jacob Shaffelburg, 69th), Omar Gonzalez (Eriq Zavaleta, 81st), Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Nick DeLeon, 55th); Jozy Altidore (Ayo Akinola, 69th), Yeferson Soteldo.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (Alexander Alvarado, 87th); Tesho Akindele (Joey Dezart, 86th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 70th), Silvester Van der Water (Andres Perea, 59th).
