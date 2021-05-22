On Air: Motley Fool Money
Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:21 pm
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Orlando City 1 0 1

First Half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 2 (Van der Water), 12th minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brandon Austin.

Yellow Cards_Soteldo, Toronto FC, 21st; Auro, Toronto FC, 63rd; Akindele, Orlando City, 77th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

A_11,525.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Jacob Shaffelburg, 69th), Omar Gonzalez (Eriq Zavaleta, 81st), Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Nick DeLeon, 55th); Jozy Altidore (Ayo Akinola, 69th), Yeferson Soteldo.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (Alexander Alvarado, 87th); Tesho Akindele (Joey Dezart, 86th), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 70th), Silvester Van der Water (Andres Perea, 59th).

