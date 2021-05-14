Trending:
Oviedo expected to start for the Cardinals against Padres

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (23-15, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (21-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-4, 3.23 ERA, .85 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -166, Cardinals +145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and St. Louis will meet on Friday.

The Padres are 9-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .363.

The Cardinals are 11-7 on the road. St. Louis has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads them with seven, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grisham ranks second on the Padres with five home runs and has 12 RBIs.

O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is slugging .495.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (health and safety protocols), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Jorge Mateo: (health and safety protocols), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

