Paddack expected to start for San Diego against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (23-15, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (21-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Cardinals +116; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and St. Louis will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 9-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego has hit 36 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals have gone 11-7 away from home. St. Louis has hit 47 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with seven, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth is second on the Padres with 12 extra base hits and is batting .277.

O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is batting .231.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Mateo: (health and safety protocols), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jurickson Profar: (health and safety protocols), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Taylor Williams: (knee), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Matt Strahm: (knee), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Paul DeJong: (side).

