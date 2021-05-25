Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Panthers’ McCaffrey eager to drive pace car at Coca-Cola 600

By STEVE REED
May 25, 2021 8:53 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey is used to going fast on the football field.

On Sunday, the Panthers’ speedy running back will get a chance to show off his driving skills on the race track as the honorary pace car driver for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I don’t know how fast I’m supposed to be going, but if there is a record I will try to get there — barring I don’t crash it,” McCaffrey joked Tuesday when told the track record is around 200 mph. “I don’t want to be the only one to do that. I heard pace cars never crash, so if I can just get through it I will be happy.”

McCaffrey has become the face of the Panthers franchise and is a popular figure in Charlotte. In 2019 he became only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, earning All-Pro honors.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

“I’m really excited,” McCaffrey said. “I was a very honored they asked me to do that being in Charlotte and at a big race.”

Former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector Jay Leno and the show’s former bandleader Kevin Eubanks will serve as grand marshals for the race.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset