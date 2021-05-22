On Air: This Just In
Parma loses 3-0 at Sampdoria, finishes bottom of Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR
May 22, 2021 5:45 pm
MILAN (AP) — Parma finished bottom of Serie A after losing 3-0 at Sampdoria in the final round on Saturday in what was home coach Claudio Ranieri’s last match in charge.

Sampdoria veteran Fabio Quagliarella marked his 500th Serie A appearance with his 177th league goal to set his side on the way to victory.

The 38-year-old Quagliarella scored in the 20th minute and Omar Colley doubled Samp’s lead on the stroke of halftime. Manolo Gabbiadini netted a wonderful third after the break.

Ranieri announced on Friday that this will be his final match with Sampdoria after failing to get his contract extended despite leading the club to a top-half finish.

Parma finished three points below 19th-place Crotone, which hit the crossbar in a 0-0 draw at home to Fiorentina.

Genoa held on to win 1-0 at Cagliari despite playing the final seven minutes with 10 men after midfielder Valon Behrami was sent off following a second bookable offense.

Eldor Shomurodov scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

