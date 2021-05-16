Trending:
Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:14 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.

Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).

D.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

