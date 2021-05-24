Trending:
Peterson expected to start for New York against Colorado

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 3:05 am
2 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (18-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-19, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -132, Rockies +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Mets Monday.

The Mets are 11-4 on their home turf. New York has slugged .341, last in the majors. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .433 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Rockies have gone 2-17 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .297.

The Mets won the last meeting 2-1. Marcus Stroman earned his third victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double for New York. Antonio Senzatela registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 33 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 21 extra base hits and 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), J.D. Davis: (hand), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Kevin Pillar: (face), Taijuan Walker: (back), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Tommy Hunter: (back), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

