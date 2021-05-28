Trending:
PGA Champions KitchenAid Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:16 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 6,968; Par: 70
Second Round Suspended (18 golfers DNF)

Mike Weir 68-65_133

Rocco Mediate 68-69_137

Steve Stricker 69-68_137

Alex Cejka 67-70_137

K.J. Choi 68-70_138

Stephen Leaney 70-69_139

Kenny Perry 69-71_140

Gene Sauers 69-71_140

Wes Short, Jr. 70-70_140

Brett Quigley 69-71_140

Thongchai Jaidee 70-71_141

Jerry Kelly 75-66_141

Retief Goosen 69-72_141

Paul Stankowski 72-69_141

Tim Petrovic 72-69_141

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-73_141

Bob Sowards 67-75_142

Rich Beem 73-69_142

Glen Day 73-69_142

Woody Austin 73-69_142

Stephen Ames 73-70_143

Jim Furyk 71-72_143

Michael Allen 71-72_143

Darren Clarke 75-68_143

Billy Andrade 71-72_143

Ernie Els 73-70_143

Doug Barron 72-71_143

Tom Pernice Jr. 71-72_143

Fred Funk 71-72_143

Duffy Waldorf 71-72_143

Lee Janzen 70-73_143

Willie Wood 73-71_144

Cameron Beckman 74-70_144

Joe Durant 74-70_144

Jeff Sluman 74-70_144

Bernhard Langer 72-72_144

Tom Gillis 74-70_144

Brandt Jobe 71-73_144

Markus Brier 70-74_144

Joakim Haeggman 70-74_144

Olin Browne 73-71_144

John Huston 69-75_144

Larry Mize 69-75_144

Rod Pampling 74-71_145

Marco Dawson 71-74_145

Frank Bensel, Jr. 78-67_145

Dicky Pride 73-72_145

Dudley Hart 74-71_145

Scott McCarron 71-74_145

Mark O’Meara 76-69_145

Vijay Singh 71-74_145

David Toms 73-72_145

Matt Gogel 74-72_146

Tim Herron 77-69_146

Billy Mayfair 72-74_146

Kirk Triplett 71-75_146

Shane Bertsch 74-72_146

Chad Sorensen 76-70_146

Robert Karlsson 71-75_146

Shaun Micheel 69-77_146

Tom Lehman 71-75_146

Jay Haas 76-70_146

Scott Verplank 72-74_146

Craig Bowden 75-72_147

Frank Lickliter II 77-70_147

Mark Mielke 73-74_147

Neil Thompson 75-72_147

Paul Eales 74-73_147

Paul McGinley 78-69_147

Scott Parel 74-73_147

Alan Morin 73-74_147

Gus Ulrich 71-76_147

Mark Brooks 71-76_147

James Deiters 74-74_148

Ken Duke 71-77_148

Ken Tanigawa 73-75_148

Paul Goydos 74-74_148

Phillip Price 75-73_148

Mark R. Brown 76-72_148

Barry Lane 72-76_148

Chris Williams 73-76_149

John Senden 75-74_149

Colin Montgomerie 73-76_149

Paul Broadhurst 73-76_149

Hiroo Okamo 74-75_149

Jeff Hart 75-74_149

Jerry Pate 75-74_149

Chris DiMarco 75-74_149

Scott Hebert 75-74_149

Omar Uresti 73-76_149

Mike Goodes 76-73_149

Jeff Roth 78-72_150

Stuart Smith 75-75_150

Bob Estes 75-75_150

Paul Streeter 73-77_150

Bob May 75-75_150

Steve Flesch 71-79_150

John Daly 77-73_150

Jose Manuel Carriles 73-77_150

Jerry Smith 76-75_151

Steve Jones 75-76_151

Mauricio Molina 79-72_151

Tommy Armour III 78-73_151

David McKenzie 77-75_152

Kent Jones 80-72_152

Scott Dunlap 78-74_152

Clark Dennis 76-76_152

John Pillar 75-78_153

Henrik Simonsen 77-76_153

Micah Rudosky 78-75_153

Jeff Schmid 76-78_154

Tom Byrum 76-78_154

Dale Abraham 81-73_154

Keith Kulzer 76-78_154

Frank Esposito Jr. 75-79_154

Carlos Franco 75-79_154

Dave McNabb 74-80_154

Jeff Maggert 77-78_155

Scott Hoch 75-80_155

David Frost 80-75_155

Gary Nicklaus 79-76_155

Mike Fergin 78-77_155

Cary Cozby 79-76_155

Corey Pavin 78-77_155

Jarmo Sandelin 75-80_155

Jeff Whitfield 83-73_156

Charlie Bolling 80-76_156

Miguel Angel Martin 77-80_157

Todd Hamilton 81-77_158

Brad Burns 80-79_159

Jim McGovern 83-77_160

Ron Beurmann 80-80_160

Jim Schuman 81-79_160

Walt Chapman 80-81_161

Chris Starkjohann 80-81_161

Jim Carter 81-80_161

Tom Kite 82-80_162

Did Not Finish Round

John Riegger

David Shacklady

Peter Fowler

Jean-Francois Remesy

Dan Olsen

Steve Pate

Robin Byrd

Paul Claxton

David Morland IV

Esteban Toledo

Rafael Gomez

Barry Cheesman

Chad Proehl

Joey Sindelar

Bill Breen

Mark Tomedolskey

David Quinn

Dick Mast

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Mike Weir   -7    18

Rocco Mediate   -3    18

Steve Stricker   -3    18

Alex Cejka   -3    18

John Riegger   -3    15

K.J. Choi   -2    18

Stephen Leaney   -1    18

Kenny Perry    E    18

Gene Sauers    E    18

