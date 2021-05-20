Trending:
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 8:24 pm
Thursday
At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
Kiawah Island, S.C..
Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
First Round
Par out 454 434 534-36
Corey Conners 444 424 435-34
Keegan Bradley 444 434 433-33
Viktor Hovland 544 434 524-35
Brooks Koepka 454 324 434-33
Aaron Wise 353 433 434-32
Sam Horsfield 454 533 434-35
Cameron Davis 444 337 434-36

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72
Corey Conners 444 433 434-33-67
Keegan Bradley 444 534 534-36-69
Viktor Hovland 444 434 434-34-69
Brooks Koepka 644 335 434-36-69
Aaron Wise 544 533 544-37-69
Sam Horsfield 444 524 434-34-69
Cameron Davis 434 424 534-33-69

