PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, S.C..
|Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
|First Round
|Par out
|454
|434
|534-36
|Corey Conners
|444
|424
|435-34
|Keegan Bradley
|444
|434
|433-33
|Viktor Hovland
|544
|434
|524-35
|Brooks Koepka
|454
|324
|434-33
|Aaron Wise
|353
|433
|434-32
|Sam Horsfield
|454
|533
|434-35
|Cameron Davis
|444
|337
|434-36
___
|Par in
|454
|434
|534-36-72
|Corey Conners
|444
|433
|434-33-67
|Keegan Bradley
|444
|534
|534-36-69
|Viktor Hovland
|444
|434
|434-34-69
|Brooks Koepka
|644
|335
|434-36-69
|Aaron Wise
|544
|533
|544-37-69
|Sam Horsfield
|444
|524
|434-34-69
|Cameron Davis
|434
|424
|534-33-69
