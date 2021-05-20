PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Thursday At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C.. Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72 First Round Par out 454 434 534-36 Corey Conners 444 424 435-34 Keegan Bradley 444 434 433-33 Viktor Hovland 544 434 524-35 Brooks Koepka 454 324 434-33 Aaron Wise 353 433 434-32 Sam Horsfield 454 533 434-35 Cameron Davis 444 337 434-36

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72 Corey Conners 444 433 434-33-67 Keegan Bradley 444 534 534-36-69 Viktor Hovland 444 434 434-34-69 Brooks Koepka 644 335 434-36-69 Aaron Wise 544 533 544-37-69 Sam Horsfield 444 524 434-34-69 Cameron Davis 434 424 534-33-69

