PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
|Kiawah Island, S.C..
|Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Par out
|454
|434
|534-36
|Phil Mickelson
|444
|324
|433-31
|Louis Oosthuizen
|354
|333
|534-33
|Brooks Koepka
|454
|535
|334-36
___
|Par in
|454
|434
|534-36-72—144
|Phil Mickelson
|444
|534
|545-38-69—139
|Louis Oosthuizen
|443
|434
|535-35-68—139
|Brooks Koepka
|433
|435
|544-35-71—140
