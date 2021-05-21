PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Friday At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, S.C.. Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72 Second Round Par out 454 434 534-36 Phil Mickelson 444 324 433-31 Louis Oosthuizen 354 333 534-33 Brooks Koepka 454 535 334-36

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72—144 Phil Mickelson 444 534 545-38-69—139 Louis Oosthuizen 443 434 535-35-68—139 Brooks Koepka 433 435 544-35-71—140

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.