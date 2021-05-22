On Air: This Just In
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 7:44 pm
Saturday
At Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course)
Kiawah Island, S.C..
Yardage: 7,838; Par: 72
Third Round
Par out 454 434 534-36
Phil Mickelson 443 433 434-32
Brooks Koepka 454 425 435-36
Louis Oosthuizen 554 434 524-36

___

Par in 454 434 534-36-72—216
Phil Mickelson 355 634 544-38-70—209
Brooks Koepka 353 434 435-34-70—210
Louis Oosthuizen 443 534 534-36-72—211

