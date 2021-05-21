PGA Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
|Second Round
Phil Mickelson 70-69_139 -5
Louis Oosthuizen 71-68_139 -5
Brooks Koepka 69-71_140 -4
Branden Grace 70-71_141 -3
Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70_141 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 73-68_141 -3
Corey Conners 67-75_142 -2
Gary Woodland 70-72_142 -2
Kevin Streelman 70-72_142 -2
Sungjae Im 70-72_142 -2
Paul Casey 71-71_142 -2
Richy Werenski 71-72_143 -1
Joaquin Niemann 71-72_143 -1
Harry Higgs 72-71_143 -1
Martin Laird 70-73_143 -1
Jason Kokrak 71-72_143 -1
Bryson DeChambeau 72-71_143 -1
Charley Hoffman 73-70_143 -1
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71_144 E
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Padraig Harrington 71-73_144 E
Ian Poulter 74-70_144 E
Shane Lowry 73-71_144 E
Keegan Bradley 69-75_144 E
Viktor Hovland 69-75_144 E
Daniel van Tonder 75-70_145 +1
Cameron Smith 72-73_145 +1
Will Zalatoris 71-74_145 +1
Bubba Watson 72-73_145 +1
Lee Westwood 73-72_145 +1
Tom Lewis 71-74_145 +1
Collin Morikawa 70-75_145 +1
Abraham Ancer 74-72_146 +2
Tony Finau 74-72_146 +2
Patrick Cantlay 73-73_146 +2
Tyrrell Hatton 71-75_146 +2
Scottie Scheffler 72-74_146 +2
Matt Wallace 73-73_146 +2
Brad Marek 73-73_146 +2
Rasmus Hojgaard 71-76_147 +3
Jon Rahm 72-75_147 +3
Carlos Ortiz 73-74_147 +3
Justin Rose 72-75_147 +3
Steve Stricker 76-71_147 +3
Cam Davis 69-78_147 +3
Joel Dahmen 74-73_147 +3
Rickie Fowler 71-76_147 +3
Jimmy Walker 73-74_147 +3
Stewart Cink 71-76_147 +3
Rory McIlroy 75-72_147 +3
Adam Hadwin 77-71_148 +4
Russell Henley 78-70_148 +4
Daniel Berger 79-69_148 +4
Jordan Spieth 73-75_148 +4
Lucas Herbert 76-72_148 +4
Dean Burmester 74-74_148 +4
Matt Jones 73-75_148 +4
Byeong Hun An 73-75_148 +4
Robert MacIntyre 75-73_148 +4
Danny Willett 77-71_148 +4
Jason Scrivener 73-75_148 +4
Brian Gay 77-71_148 +4
Aaron Wise 69-79_148 +4
Robert Streb 77-72_149 +5
Wyndham Clark 75-74_149 +5
Sam Horsfield 69-80_149 +5
Jason Day 74-75_149 +5
Patrick Reed 74-75_149 +5
Billy Horschel 77-72_149 +5
Webb Simpson 75-74_149 +5
Ben Cook 72-77_149 +5
Talor Gooch 71-78_149 +5
Brendan Steele 75-74_149 +5
Harold Varner III 73-76_149 +5
Garrick Higgo 73-76_149 +5
Tom Hoge 74-75_149 +5
Henrik Stenson 73-76_149 +5
Harris English 75-74_149 +5
Alex Noren 77-72_149 +5
Emiliano Grillo 77-72_149 +5
Chan Kim 75-74_149 +5
Denny McCarthy 73-76_149 +5
The following players failed to make the cut.
Andy Sullivan 73-77_150 +6
Brian Harman 75-75_150 +6
Antoine Rozner 79-71_150 +6
Chez Reavie 77-73_150 +6
Dustin Johnson 76-74_150 +6
Sergio Garcia 77-73_150 +6
Victor Perez 78-72_150 +6
Mackenzie Hughes 75-75_150 +6
Marc Leishman 74-76_150 +6
Adam Scott 78-72_150 +6
Xander Schauffele 73-77_150 +6
Justin Thomas 75-75_150 +6
Peter Malnati 78-72_150 +6
Si Woo Kim 75-76_151 +7
Sebastian Munoz 77-74_151 +7
Rich Beem 74-77_151 +7
Tommy Fleetwood 76-75_151 +7
Maverick McNealy 78-73_151 +7
Brendon Todd 74-77_151 +7
Thomas Detry 76-75_151 +7
Danny Balin 79-73_152 +8
Chris Kirk 76-76_152 +8
Cameron Tringale 70-82_152 +8
Dylan Frittelli 73-79_152 +8
Jason Dufner 71-81_152 +8
Zach Johnson 74-78_152 +8
Ryan Palmer 74-78_152 +8
Martin Kaymer 75-77_152 +8
Lanto Griffin 74-78_152 +8
Jim Herman 78-75_153 +9
J.T. Poston 75-78_153 +9
Greg Koch 76-77_153 +9
Bernd Wiesberger 78-75_153 +9
Hudson Swafford 77-76_153 +9
Erik van Rooyen 72-81_153 +9
Kurt Kitayama 77-77_154 +10
Sami Valimaki 78-76_154 +10
Max Homa 78-76_154 +10
Matt Kuchar 77-77_154 +10
Adam Long 72-82_154 +10
George Coetzee 75-79_154 +10
John Catlin 75-79_154 +10
Kevin Kisner 77-77_154 +10
Brett Walker 77-77_154 +10
Kalle Samooja 74-80_154 +10
Pete Ballo 80-75_155 +11
K.H. Lee 78-77_155 +11
Charl Schwartzel 76-79_155 +11
Tim Pearce 79-77_156 +12
Aaron Rai 81-75_156 +12
Ben Polland 76-80_156 +12
Mark Geddes 75-81_156 +12
Jazz Janewattananond 77-80_157 +13
Rob Labritz 76-81_157 +13
Brandon Hagy 77-80_157 +13
Kevin Na 79-78_157 +13
Cameron Champ 82-77_159 +15
Stuart Smith 82-77_159 +15
Rikuya Hoshino 76-83_159 +15
Thomas Pieters 76-84_160 +16
Alex Beach 75-86_161 +17
Shaun Micheel 81-80_161 +17
Brandon Stone 78-83_161 +17
Takumi Kanaya 75-86_161 +17
Patrick Rada 76-86_162 +18
Sonny Skinner 85-78_163 +19
Larkin Gross 80-84_164 +20
Frank Bensel, Jr. 86-79_165 +21
Joe Summerhays 81-84_165 +21
Omar Uresti 82-83_165 +21
Derek Holmes 79-86_165 +21
Tyler Collet 88-82_170 +26
John Daly 85-86_171 +27
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments