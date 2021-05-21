PGA Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
|Second Round
Phil Mickelson 70-69_139
Louis Oosthuizen 71-68_139
Brooks Koepka 69-71_140
Branden Grace 70-71_141
Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70_141
Hideki Matsuyama 73-68_141
Corey Conners 67-75_142
Gary Woodland 70-72_142
Kevin Streelman 70-72_142
Sungjae Im 70-72_142
Paul Casey 71-71_142
Richy Werenski 71-72_143
Joaquin Niemann 71-72_143
Harry Higgs 72-71_143
Martin Laird 70-73_143
Jason Kokrak 71-72_143
Bryson DeChambeau 72-71_143
Charley Hoffman 73-70_143
Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71_144
Padraig Harrington 71-73_144
Ian Poulter 74-70_144
Shane Lowry 73-71_144
Keegan Bradley 69-75_144
Viktor Hovland 69-75_144
Daniel van Tonder 75-70_145
Cameron Smith 72-73_145
Will Zalatoris 71-74_145
Bubba Watson 72-73_145
Lee Westwood 73-72_145
Tom Lewis 71-74_145
Collin Morikawa 70-75_145
Abraham Ancer 74-72_146
Tony Finau 74-72_146
Patrick Cantlay 73-73_146
Tyrrell Hatton 71-75_146
Scottie Scheffler 72-74_146
Matt Wallace 73-73_146
Brad Marek 73-73_146
Rasmus Hojgaard 71-76_147
Jon Rahm 72-75_147
Carlos Ortiz 73-74_147
Justin Rose 72-75_147
Steve Stricker 76-71_147
Cam Davis 69-78_147
Joel Dahmen 74-73_147
Rickie Fowler 71-76_147
Jimmy Walker 73-74_147
Stewart Cink 71-76_147
Rory McIlroy 75-72_147
Adam Hadwin 77-71_148
Russell Henley 78-70_148
Daniel Berger 79-69_148
Jordan Spieth 73-75_148
Lucas Herbert 76-72_148
Dean Burmester 74-74_148
Matt Jones 73-75_148
Byeong Hun An 73-75_148
Robert MacIntyre 75-73_148
Danny Willett 77-71_148
Jason Scrivener 73-75_148
Brian Gay 77-71_148
Aaron Wise 69-79_148
Robert Streb 77-72_149
Wyndham Clark 75-74_149
Sam Horsfield 69-80_149
Jason Day 74-75_149
Patrick Reed 74-75_149
Billy Horschel 77-72_149
Webb Simpson 75-74_149
Ben Cook 72-77_149
Talor Gooch 71-78_149
Brendan Steele 75-74_149
Harold Varner III 73-76_149
Garrick Higgo 73-76_149
Tom Hoge 74-75_149
Henrik Stenson 73-76_149
Harris English 75-74_149
Alex Noren 77-72_149
Emiliano Grillo 77-72_149
Chan Kim 75-74_149
Denny McCarthy 73-76_149
The following players failed to make the cut.
Andy Sullivan 73-77_150
Brian Harman 75-75_150
Antoine Rozner 79-71_150
Chez Reavie 77-73_150
Dustin Johnson 76-74_150
Sergio Garcia 77-73_150
Victor Perez 78-72_150
Mackenzie Hughes 75-75_150
Marc Leishman 74-76_150
Adam Scott 78-72_150
Xander Schauffele 73-77_150
Justin Thomas 75-75_150
Peter Malnati 78-72_150
Si Woo Kim 75-76_151
Sebastian Munoz 77-74_151
Rich Beem 74-77_151
Tommy Fleetwood 76-75_151
Maverick McNealy 78-73_151
Brendon Todd 74-77_151
Thomas Detry 76-75_151
Danny Balin 79-73_152
Chris Kirk 76-76_152
Cameron Tringale 70-82_152
Dylan Frittelli 73-79_152
Jason Dufner 71-81_152
Zach Johnson 74-78_152
Ryan Palmer 74-78_152
Martin Kaymer 75-77_152
Lanto Griffin 74-78_152
Jim Herman 78-75_153
J.T. Poston 75-78_153
Greg Koch 76-77_153
Bernd Wiesberger 78-75_153
Hudson Swafford 77-76_153
Erik van Rooyen 72-81_153
Kurt Kitayama 77-77_154
Sami Valimaki 78-76_154
Max Homa 78-76_154
Matt Kuchar 77-77_154
Adam Long 72-82_154
George Coetzee 75-79_154
John Catlin 75-79_154
Kevin Kisner 77-77_154
Brett Walker 77-77_154
Kalle Samooja 74-80_154
Pete Ballo 80-75_155
K.H. Lee 78-77_155
Charl Schwartzel 76-79_155
Tim Pearce 79-77_156
Aaron Rai 81-75_156
Ben Polland 76-80_156
Mark Geddes 75-81_156
Jazz Janewattananond 77-80_157
Rob Labritz 76-81_157
Brandon Hagy 77-80_157
Kevin Na 79-78_157
Cameron Champ 82-77_159
Stuart Smith 82-77_159
Rikuya Hoshino 76-83_159
Thomas Pieters 76-84_160
Alex Beach 75-86_161
Shaun Micheel 81-80_161
Brandon Stone 78-83_161
Takumi Kanaya 75-86_161
Patrick Rada 76-86_162
Sonny Skinner 85-78_163
Larkin Gross 80-84_164
Frank Bensel, Jr. 86-79_165
Joe Summerhays 81-84_165
Omar Uresti 82-83_165
Derek Holmes 79-86_165
Tyler Collet 88-82_170
John Daly 85-86_171
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments