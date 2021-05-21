On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 9:01 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
Second Round

Phil Mickelson 70-69_139

Louis Oosthuizen 71-68_139

Brooks Koepka 69-71_140

Branden Grace 70-71_141

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-70_141

Hideki Matsuyama 73-68_141

Corey Conners 67-75_142

Gary Woodland 70-72_142

Kevin Streelman 70-72_142

Sungjae Im 70-72_142

Paul Casey 71-71_142

Richy Werenski 71-72_143

Joaquin Niemann 71-72_143

Harry Higgs 72-71_143

Martin Laird 70-73_143

Jason Kokrak 71-72_143

Bryson DeChambeau 72-71_143

Charley Hoffman 73-70_143

Matt Fitzpatrick 73-71_144

Padraig Harrington 71-73_144

Ian Poulter 74-70_144

Shane Lowry 73-71_144

Keegan Bradley 69-75_144

Viktor Hovland 69-75_144

Daniel van Tonder 75-70_145

Cameron Smith 72-73_145

Will Zalatoris 71-74_145

Bubba Watson 72-73_145

Lee Westwood 73-72_145

Tom Lewis 71-74_145

Collin Morikawa 70-75_145

Abraham Ancer 74-72_146

Tony Finau 74-72_146

Patrick Cantlay 73-73_146

Tyrrell Hatton 71-75_146

Scottie Scheffler 72-74_146

Matt Wallace 73-73_146

Brad Marek 73-73_146

Rasmus Hojgaard 71-76_147

Jon Rahm 72-75_147

Carlos Ortiz 73-74_147

Justin Rose 72-75_147

Steve Stricker 76-71_147

Cam Davis 69-78_147

Joel Dahmen 74-73_147

Rickie Fowler 71-76_147

Jimmy Walker 73-74_147

Stewart Cink 71-76_147

Rory McIlroy 75-72_147

Adam Hadwin 77-71_148

Russell Henley 78-70_148

Daniel Berger 79-69_148

Jordan Spieth 73-75_148

Lucas Herbert 76-72_148

Dean Burmester 74-74_148

Matt Jones 73-75_148

Byeong Hun An 73-75_148

Robert MacIntyre 75-73_148

Danny Willett 77-71_148

Jason Scrivener 73-75_148

Brian Gay 77-71_148

Aaron Wise 69-79_148

Robert Streb 77-72_149

Wyndham Clark 75-74_149

Sam Horsfield 69-80_149

Jason Day 74-75_149

Patrick Reed 74-75_149

Billy Horschel 77-72_149

Webb Simpson 75-74_149

Ben Cook 72-77_149

Talor Gooch 71-78_149

Brendan Steele 75-74_149

Harold Varner III 73-76_149

Garrick Higgo 73-76_149

Tom Hoge 74-75_149

Henrik Stenson 73-76_149

Harris English 75-74_149

Alex Noren 77-72_149

Emiliano Grillo 77-72_149

Chan Kim 75-74_149

Denny McCarthy 73-76_149

The following players failed to make the cut.

Andy Sullivan 73-77_150

Brian Harman 75-75_150

Antoine Rozner 79-71_150

Chez Reavie 77-73_150

Dustin Johnson 76-74_150

Sergio Garcia 77-73_150

Victor Perez 78-72_150

Mackenzie Hughes 75-75_150

Marc Leishman 74-76_150

Adam Scott 78-72_150

Xander Schauffele 73-77_150

Justin Thomas 75-75_150

Peter Malnati 78-72_150

Si Woo Kim 75-76_151

Sebastian Munoz 77-74_151

Rich Beem 74-77_151

Tommy Fleetwood 76-75_151

Maverick McNealy 78-73_151

Brendon Todd 74-77_151

Thomas Detry 76-75_151

Danny Balin 79-73_152

Chris Kirk 76-76_152

Cameron Tringale 70-82_152

Dylan Frittelli 73-79_152

Jason Dufner 71-81_152

Zach Johnson 74-78_152

Ryan Palmer 74-78_152

Martin Kaymer 75-77_152

Lanto Griffin 74-78_152

Jim Herman 78-75_153

J.T. Poston 75-78_153

Greg Koch 76-77_153

Bernd Wiesberger 78-75_153

Hudson Swafford 77-76_153

Erik van Rooyen 72-81_153

Kurt Kitayama 77-77_154

Sami Valimaki 78-76_154

Max Homa 78-76_154

Matt Kuchar 77-77_154

Adam Long 72-82_154

George Coetzee 75-79_154

John Catlin 75-79_154

Kevin Kisner 77-77_154

Brett Walker 77-77_154

Kalle Samooja 74-80_154

Pete Ballo 80-75_155

K.H. Lee 78-77_155

Charl Schwartzel 76-79_155

Tim Pearce 79-77_156

Aaron Rai 81-75_156

Ben Polland 76-80_156

Mark Geddes 75-81_156

Jazz Janewattananond 77-80_157

Rob Labritz 76-81_157

Brandon Hagy 77-80_157

Kevin Na 79-78_157

Cameron Champ 82-77_159

Stuart Smith 82-77_159

Rikuya Hoshino 76-83_159

Thomas Pieters 76-84_160

Alex Beach 75-86_161

Shaun Micheel 81-80_161

Brandon Stone 78-83_161

Takumi Kanaya 75-86_161

Patrick Rada 76-86_162

Sonny Skinner 85-78_163

Larkin Gross 80-84_164

Frank Bensel, Jr. 86-79_165

Joe Summerhays 81-84_165

Omar Uresti 82-83_165

Derek Holmes 79-86_165

Tyler Collet 88-82_170

John Daly 85-86_171

