PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Par Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
|First Round
J.J. Spaun 32-31_63 -9
Jordan Spieth 31-32_63 -9
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-30_64 -8
Aaron Wise 32-32_64 -8
Doc Redman 32-32_64 -8
Joseph Bramlett 32-32_64 -8
Ben Martin 32-33_65 -7
Seamus Power 34-31_65 -7
Charl Schwartzel 34-31_65 -7
Luke Donald 32-33_65 -7
Sergio Garcia 32-33_65 -7
Sam Burns 34-31_65 -7
Mark Hubbard 33-32_65 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 32-33_65 -7
Alex Noren 33-32_65 -7
K.H. Lee 31-34_65 -7
Charles Howell III 34-31_65 -7
Michael Gligic 33-32_65 -7
Marc Leishman 33-33_66 -6
Sebastián Muñoz 32-34_66 -6
Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66 -6
Padraig Harrington 34-32_66 -6
Adam Schenk 34-32_66 -6
Roger Sloan 34-32_66 -6
Jonas Blixt 33-33_66 -6
Bo Hoag 32-34_66 -6
Scott Brown 32-34_66 -6
Wyndham Clark 34-32_66 -6
Si Woo Kim 34-32_66 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66 -6
Rhein Gibson 33-33_66 -6
Kris Ventura 36-30_66 -6
Dylan Meyer 33-33_66 -6
Sean O’Hair 35-32_67 -5
Scott Harrington 34-33_67 -5
Chesson Hadley 35-32_67 -5
Rory Sabbatini 32-35_67 -5
Satoshi Kodaira 34-33_67 -5
Ryan Palmer 34-33_67 -5
Carlos Ortiz 33-34_67 -5
Keith Mitchell 35-32_67 -5
Scott Stallings 35-32_67 -5
Shawn Stefani 32-35_67 -5
Hank Lebioda 31-36_67 -5
MJ Daffue 31-36_67 -5
Johnson Wagner 32-35_67 -5
Scottie Scheffler 32-35_67 -5
Sung Kang 32-35_67 -5
Matt Kuchar 33-34_67 -5
Rickie Fowler 33-34_67 -5
Wesley Bryan 34-33_67 -5
Michael Gellerman 33-34_67 -5
John Catlin 33-34_67 -5
Tom Hoge 34-34_68 -4
K.J. Choi 35-33_68 -4
Brice Garnett 36-32_68 -4
Troy Merritt 34-34_68 -4
Luke List 35-33_68 -4
Bronson Burgoon 36-32_68 -4
Nelson Ledesma 33-35_68 -4
Wes Roach 35-33_68 -4
Rob Oppenheim 35-33_68 -4
Cole Hammer 34-34_68 -4
Mark Anderson 35-33_68 -4
Sepp Straka 33-35_68 -4
Nick Watney 36-32_68 -4
Tim Wilkinson 34-34_68 -4
Harry Higgs 34-34_68 -4
Ricky Barnes 33-35_68 -4
Cameron Percy 35-33_68 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 35-33_68 -4
Jon Rahm 34-34_68 -4
Austin Cook 33-35_68 -4
Xinjun Zhang 35-33_68 -4
Ryan Brehm 34-34_68 -4
Antoine Rozner 34-34_68 -4
Vaughn Taylor 36-33_69 -3
Bryson DeChambeau 35-34_69 -3
Andrew Putnam 33-36_69 -3
Russell Knox 33-36_69 -3
Greg Chalmers 33-36_69 -3
Michael Kim 34-35_69 -3
Andrew Landry 34-35_69 -3
D.J. Trahan 36-33_69 -3
Talor Gooch 34-35_69 -3
Kramer Hickok 35-34_69 -3
Rafael Campos 33-36_69 -3
Will Gordon 34-35_69 -3
Patton Kizzire 34-35_69 -3
Daniel Berger 35-34_69 -3
Ryan Moore 36-33_69 -3
Brian Stuard 33-36_69 -3
Vincent Whaley 35-34_69 -3
Zack Sucher 35-34_69 -3
Chris Baker 33-36_69 -3
Fabián Gómez 35-35_70 -2
Sam Ryder 35-35_70 -2
Kevin Tway 35-35_70 -2
Harris English 35-35_70 -2
Ryan Armour 34-36_70 -2
Jimmy Walker 35-35_70 -2
John Senden 35-35_70 -2
Matt Every 33-37_70 -2
Tyler Strafaci 34-36_70 -2
Peter Uihlein 34-36_70 -2
Will Zalatoris 35-35_70 -2
Tyler Duncan 36-34_70 -2
Pat Perez 37-33_70 -2
Jason Day 36-34_70 -2
J.J. Henry 35-35_70 -2
Bo Van Pelt 37-33_70 -2
David Hearn 36-34_70 -2
Jamie Lovemark 36-34_70 -2
Anirban Lahiri 35-35_70 -2
Thomas Pieters 35-35_70 -2
Danny Lee 34-37_71 -1
James Hahn 36-35_71 -1
Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71 -1
Tom Lewis 36-35_71 -1
Ryan Blaum 36-35_71 -1
Brooks Koepka 35-36_71 -1
Martin Trainer 35-36_71 -1
Nate Lashley 35-36_71 -1
Josh Teater 36-35_71 -1
Doug Ghim 35-36_71 -1
Lee Westwood 35-36_71 -1
Charlie Beljan 34-37_71 -1
Hunter Mahan 35-36_71 -1
Kelly Kraft 35-36_71 -1
Ryan Lumsden 34-37_71 -1
Shane Pearce 35-36_71 -1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-34_71 -1
Cameron Champ 38-34_72 E
Bill Haas 37-35_72 E
Erik van Rooyen 36-36_72 E
Roberto Castro 36-36_72 E
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-35_72 E
Martin Laird 36-36_72 E
John Huh 36-36_72 E
Beau Hossler 36-36_72 E
Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72 E
Aaron Baddeley 37-35_72 E
Dominic Bozzelli 38-34_72 E
Tom Lovelady 32-40_72 E
Scott Piercy 35-38_73 +1
Hudson Swafford 36-37_73 +1
Ben Taylor 36-37_73 +1
John Lyras 37-36_73 +1
Sebastian Cappelen 36-37_73 +1
Pierceson Coody 34-40_74 +2
J.B. Holmes 36-38_74 +2
George McNeill 36-38_74 +2
Kevin Chappell 35-39_74 +2
Grayson Murray 38-37_75 +3
David Lingmerth 38-37_75 +3
Kevin Stadler 38-38_76 +4
