PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
|Second Round
Sam Burns 65-62_127 -17
Alex Noren 65-64_129 -15
K.H. Lee 65-65_130 -14
Doc Redman 64-67_131 -13
Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.
J.J. Spaun 63-69_132 -12
Jordan Spieth 63-70_133 -11
Matt Kuchar 67-66_133 -11
Patton Kizzire 69-64_133 -11
Seamus Power 65-68_133 -11
Charl Schwartzel 65-68_133 -11
Carlos Ortiz 67-66_133 -11
Wyndham Clark 66-68_134 -10
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-68_134 -10
Joseph Bramlett 64-70_134 -10
Vincent Whaley 69-65_134 -10
Ben Martin 65-69_134 -10
Sebastián Muñoz 66-68_134 -10
Brandt Snedeker 66-68_134 -10
Bronson Burgoon 68-66_134 -10
Hank Lebioda 67-67_134 -10
Roger Sloan 66-68_134 -10
Sepp Straka 68-67_135 -9
Charles Howell III 65-70_135 -9
Lee Westwood 71-64_135 -9
Rafa Cabrera Bello 64-71_135 -9
Marc Leishman 66-69_135 -9
Si Woo Kim 66-70_136 -8
Sung Kang 67-69_136 -8
Austin Cook 68-68_136 -8
Daniel Berger 69-67_136 -8
Sean O’Hair 67-69_136 -8
Aaron Wise 64-72_136 -8
Ryan Palmer 67-69_136 -8
Russell Knox 69-67_136 -8
Michael Kim 69-67_136 -8
Ryan Armour 70-66_136 -8
Mark Hubbard 65-71_136 -8
Adam Schenk 66-70_136 -8
Nelson Ledesma 68-68_136 -8
Bo Hoag 66-71_137 -7
Scott Brown 66-71_137 -7
Scottie Scheffler 67-70_137 -7
Jon Rahm 68-69_137 -7
Pat Perez 70-67_137 -7
Michael Gligic 65-72_137 -7
Patrick Rodgers 71-66_137 -7
Brice Garnett 68-69_137 -7
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68_137 -7
Luke List 68-69_137 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 65-72_137 -7
Rob Oppenheim 68-69_137 -7
Mark Anderson 68-69_137 -7
Johnson Wagner 67-71_138 -6
Cameron Percy 68-70_138 -6
Will Zalatoris 70-68_138 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 68-70_138 -6
Martin Laird 72-66_138 -6
Wesley Bryan 67-71_138 -6
Brian Stuard 69-69_138 -6
Michael Gellerman 67-71_138 -6
Dylan Meyer 66-72_138 -6
Rory Sabbatini 67-71_138 -6
Cameron Champ 72-66_138 -6
Satoshi Kodaira 67-71_138 -6
Luke Donald 65-73_138 -6
Harris English 70-68_138 -6
Troy Merritt 68-70_138 -6
Keith Mitchell 67-71_138 -6
D.J. Trahan 69-69_138 -6
Scott Stallings 67-71_138 -6
Talor Gooch 69-69_138 -6
Wes Roach 68-70_138 -6
|Missed the cut
Will Gordon 69-70_139 -5
Tim Wilkinson 68-71_139 -5
Ricky Barnes 68-71_139 -5
Harry Higgs 68-71_139 -5
Rickie Fowler 67-72_139 -5
Jason Day 70-69_139 -5
David Hearn 70-69_139 -5
Jonathan Byrd 72-67_139 -5
Rhein Gibson 66-73_139 -5
Thomas Pieters 70-69_139 -5
Antoine Rozner 68-71_139 -5
John Catlin 67-72_139 -5
Vaughn Taylor 69-70_139 -5
James Hahn 71-68_139 -5
Tom Lewis 71-68_139 -5
Kevin Tway 70-69_139 -5
Andrew Putnam 69-70_139 -5
Jimmy Walker 70-69_139 -5
Cole Hammer 68-71_139 -5
Jonas Blixt 66-74_140 -4
Bo Van Pelt 70-70_140 -4
Aaron Baddeley 72-68_140 -4
Anirban Lahiri 70-70_140 -4
Kris Ventura 66-74_140 -4
Ryan Brehm 68-72_140 -4
Danny Lee 71-69_140 -4
Sergio Garcia 65-75_140 -4
Martin Trainer 71-69_140 -4
Andrew Landry 69-71_140 -4
Kramer Hickok 69-71_140 -4
Rafael Campos 69-71_140 -4
MJ Daffue 67-73_140 -4
Peter Uihlein 70-71_141 -3
Charlie Beljan 71-70_141 -3
Hunter Mahan 71-70_141 -3
K.J. Choi 68-73_141 -3
Scott Harrington 67-74_141 -3
Brooks Koepka 71-70_141 -3
Scott Piercy 73-68_141 -3
Padraig Harrington 66-75_141 -3
Bill Haas 72-70_142 -2
Nick Watney 68-74_142 -2
Matt Fitzpatrick 72-70_142 -2
Xinjun Zhang 68-74_142 -2
John Huh 72-70_142 -2
Doug Ghim 71-71_142 -2
Ryan Moore 69-73_142 -2
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-71_142 -2
Tom Lovelady 72-70_142 -2
Zack Sucher 69-73_142 -2
Chesson Hadley 67-75_142 -2
Hudson Swafford 73-69_142 -2
Shawn Stefani 67-75_142 -2
Erik van Rooyen 72-71_143 -1
J.B. Holmes 74-69_143 -1
Kevin Chappell 74-69_143 -1
J.J. Henry 70-73_143 -1
Beau Hossler 72-71_143 -1
Tom Hoge 68-75_143 -1
Sam Ryder 70-73_143 -1
Ryan Blaum 71-72_143 -1
Greg Chalmers 69-74_143 -1
John Senden 70-73_143 -1
Sebastian Cappelen 73-70_143 -1
Grayson Murray 75-69_144 E
Pierceson Coody 74-70_144 E
Josh Teater 71-74_145 +1
Tyler Duncan 70-75_145 +1
Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145 +1
Ryan Lumsden 71-74_145 +1
Chris Baker 69-76_145 +1
Fabián Gómez 70-75_145 +1
Nate Lashley 71-74_145 +1
David Lingmerth 75-71_146 +2
Dominic Bozzelli 72-74_146 +2
Matt Every 70-76_146 +2
Ben Taylor 73-73_146 +2
Kelly Kraft 71-76_147 +3
Shane Pearce 71-77_148 +4
George McNeill 74-75_149 +5
Kevin Stadler 76-74_150 +6
Tyler Strafaci 70-80_150 +6
John Lyras 73-77_150 +6
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments