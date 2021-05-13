PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Craig Ranch
|McKinney, Texas
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
|First Round
J.J. Spaun 32-31_63
Jordan Spieth 31-32_63
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-30_64
Aaron Wise 32-32_64
Doc Redman 32-32_64
Joseph Bramlett 32-32_64
Ben Martin 32-33_65
Seamus Power 34-31_65
Charl Schwartzel 34-31_65
Luke Donald 32-33_65
Sergio Garcia 32-33_65
Sam Burns 34-31_65
Mark Hubbard 33-32_65
Jhonattan Vegas 32-33_65
Alex Noren 33-32_65
K.H. Lee 31-34_65
Charles Howell III 34-31_65
Michael Gligic 33-32_65
Marc Leishman 33-33_66
Sebastián Muñoz 32-34_66
Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66
Padraig Harrington 34-32_66
Adam Schenk 34-32_66
Roger Sloan 34-32_66
Jonas Blixt 33-33_66
Bo Hoag 32-34_66
Scott Brown 32-34_66
Wyndham Clark 34-32_66
Si Woo Kim 34-32_66
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66
Rhein Gibson 33-33_66
Kris Ventura 36-30_66
Dylan Meyer 33-33_66
Sean O’Hair 35-32_67
Scott Harrington 34-33_67
Chesson Hadley 35-32_67
Rory Sabbatini 32-35_67
Satoshi Kodaira 34-33_67
Ryan Palmer 34-33_67
Carlos Ortiz 33-34_67
Keith Mitchell 35-32_67
Scott Stallings 35-32_67
Shawn Stefani 32-35_67
Hank Lebioda 31-36_67
MJ Daffue 31-36_67
Johnson Wagner 32-35_67
Scottie Scheffler 32-35_67
Sung Kang 32-35_67
Matt Kuchar 33-34_67
Rickie Fowler 33-34_67
Wesley Bryan 34-33_67
Michael Gellerman 33-34_67
John Catlin 33-34_67
Tom Hoge 34-34_68
K.J. Choi 35-33_68
Brice Garnett 36-32_68
Troy Merritt 34-34_68
Luke List 35-33_68
Bronson Burgoon 36-32_68
Nelson Ledesma 33-35_68
Wes Roach 35-33_68
Rob Oppenheim 35-33_68
Cole Hammer 34-34_68
Mark Anderson 35-33_68
Sepp Straka 33-35_68
Nick Watney 36-32_68
Tim Wilkinson 34-34_68
Harry Higgs 34-34_68
Ricky Barnes 33-35_68
Cameron Percy 35-33_68
Hideki Matsuyama 35-33_68
Jon Rahm 34-34_68
Austin Cook 33-35_68
Xinjun Zhang 35-33_68
Ryan Brehm 34-34_68
Antoine Rozner 34-34_68
Vaughn Taylor 36-33_69
Bryson DeChambeau 35-34_69
Andrew Putnam 33-36_69
Russell Knox 33-36_69
Greg Chalmers 33-36_69
Michael Kim 34-35_69
Andrew Landry 34-35_69
D.J. Trahan 36-33_69
Talor Gooch 34-35_69
Kramer Hickok 35-34_69
Rafael Campos 33-36_69
Will Gordon 34-35_69
Patton Kizzire 34-35_69
Daniel Berger 35-34_69
Ryan Moore 36-33_69
Brian Stuard 33-36_69
Vincent Whaley 35-34_69
Zack Sucher 35-34_69
Chris Baker 33-36_69
Fabián Gómez 35-35_70
Sam Ryder 35-35_70
Kevin Tway 35-35_70
Harris English 35-35_70
Ryan Armour 34-36_70
Jimmy Walker 35-35_70
John Senden 35-35_70
Matt Every 33-37_70
Tyler Strafaci 34-36_70
Peter Uihlein 34-36_70
Will Zalatoris 35-35_70
Tyler Duncan 36-34_70
Pat Perez 37-33_70
Jason Day 36-34_70
J.J. Henry 35-35_70
Bo Van Pelt 37-33_70
David Hearn 36-34_70
Jamie Lovemark 36-34_70
Anirban Lahiri 35-35_70
Thomas Pieters 35-35_70
Danny Lee 34-37_71
James Hahn 36-35_71
Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71
Tom Lewis 36-35_71
Ryan Blaum 36-35_71
Brooks Koepka 35-36_71
Martin Trainer 35-36_71
Nate Lashley 35-36_71
Josh Teater 36-35_71
Doug Ghim 35-36_71
Lee Westwood 35-36_71
Charlie Beljan 34-37_71
Hunter Mahan 35-36_71
Kelly Kraft 35-36_71
Ryan Lumsden 34-37_71
Shane Pearce 35-36_71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-34_71
Cameron Champ 38-34_72
Bill Haas 37-35_72
Erik van Rooyen 36-36_72
Roberto Castro 36-36_72
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-35_72
Martin Laird 36-36_72
John Huh 36-36_72
Beau Hossler 36-36_72
Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72
Aaron Baddeley 37-35_72
Dominic Bozzelli 38-34_72
Tom Lovelady 32-40_72
Scott Piercy 35-38_73
Hudson Swafford 36-37_73
Ben Taylor 36-37_73
John Lyras 37-36_73
Sebastian Cappelen 36-37_73
Pierceson Coody 34-40_74
J.B. Holmes 36-38_74
George McNeill 36-38_74
Kevin Chappell 35-39_74
Grayson Murray 38-37_75
David Lingmerth 38-37_75
Kevin Stadler 38-38_76
