Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour AT&T Byron Nelson Scores

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 8:29 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,468; Par: 72
First Round

J.J. Spaun 32-31_63

Jordan Spieth 31-32_63

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-30_64

Aaron Wise 32-32_64

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Doc Redman 32-32_64

Joseph Bramlett 32-32_64

Ben Martin 32-33_65

Seamus Power 34-31_65

Charl Schwartzel 34-31_65

Luke Donald 32-33_65

Sergio Garcia 32-33_65

Sam Burns 34-31_65

        Read more: Sports News

Mark Hubbard 33-32_65

Jhonattan Vegas 32-33_65

Alex Noren 33-32_65

K.H. Lee 31-34_65

Charles Howell III 34-31_65

Michael Gligic 33-32_65

Marc Leishman 33-33_66

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sebastián Muñoz 32-34_66

Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66

Padraig Harrington 34-32_66

Adam Schenk 34-32_66

Roger Sloan 34-32_66

Jonas Blixt 33-33_66

Bo Hoag 32-34_66

Scott Brown 32-34_66

Wyndham Clark 34-32_66

Si Woo Kim 34-32_66

Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66

Rhein Gibson 33-33_66

Kris Ventura 36-30_66

Dylan Meyer 33-33_66

Sean O’Hair 35-32_67

Scott Harrington 34-33_67

Chesson Hadley 35-32_67

Rory Sabbatini 32-35_67

Satoshi Kodaira 34-33_67

Ryan Palmer 34-33_67

Carlos Ortiz 33-34_67

Keith Mitchell 35-32_67

Scott Stallings 35-32_67

Shawn Stefani 32-35_67

Hank Lebioda 31-36_67

MJ Daffue 31-36_67

Johnson Wagner 32-35_67

Scottie Scheffler 32-35_67

Sung Kang 32-35_67

Matt Kuchar 33-34_67

Rickie Fowler 33-34_67

Wesley Bryan 34-33_67

Michael Gellerman 33-34_67

John Catlin 33-34_67

Tom Hoge 34-34_68

K.J. Choi 35-33_68

Brice Garnett 36-32_68

Troy Merritt 34-34_68

Luke List 35-33_68

Bronson Burgoon 36-32_68

Nelson Ledesma 33-35_68

Wes Roach 35-33_68

Rob Oppenheim 35-33_68

Cole Hammer 34-34_68

Mark Anderson 35-33_68

Sepp Straka 33-35_68

Nick Watney 36-32_68

Tim Wilkinson 34-34_68

Harry Higgs 34-34_68

Ricky Barnes 33-35_68

Cameron Percy 35-33_68

Hideki Matsuyama 35-33_68

Jon Rahm 34-34_68

Austin Cook 33-35_68

Xinjun Zhang 35-33_68

Ryan Brehm 34-34_68

Antoine Rozner 34-34_68

Vaughn Taylor 36-33_69

Bryson DeChambeau 35-34_69

Andrew Putnam 33-36_69

Russell Knox 33-36_69

Greg Chalmers 33-36_69

Michael Kim 34-35_69

Andrew Landry 34-35_69

D.J. Trahan 36-33_69

Talor Gooch 34-35_69

Kramer Hickok 35-34_69

Rafael Campos 33-36_69

Will Gordon 34-35_69

Patton Kizzire 34-35_69

Daniel Berger 35-34_69

Ryan Moore 36-33_69

Brian Stuard 33-36_69

Vincent Whaley 35-34_69

Zack Sucher 35-34_69

Chris Baker 33-36_69

Fabián Gómez 35-35_70

Sam Ryder 35-35_70

Kevin Tway 35-35_70

Harris English 35-35_70

Ryan Armour 34-36_70

Jimmy Walker 35-35_70

John Senden 35-35_70

Matt Every 33-37_70

Tyler Strafaci 34-36_70

Peter Uihlein 34-36_70

Will Zalatoris 35-35_70

Tyler Duncan 36-34_70

Pat Perez 37-33_70

Jason Day 36-34_70

J.J. Henry 35-35_70

Bo Van Pelt 37-33_70

David Hearn 36-34_70

Jamie Lovemark 36-34_70

Anirban Lahiri 35-35_70

Thomas Pieters 35-35_70

Danny Lee 34-37_71

James Hahn 36-35_71

Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71

Tom Lewis 36-35_71

Ryan Blaum 36-35_71

Brooks Koepka 35-36_71

Martin Trainer 35-36_71

Nate Lashley 35-36_71

Josh Teater 36-35_71

Doug Ghim 35-36_71

Lee Westwood 35-36_71

Charlie Beljan 34-37_71

Hunter Mahan 35-36_71

Kelly Kraft 35-36_71

Ryan Lumsden 34-37_71

Shane Pearce 35-36_71

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 37-34_71

Cameron Champ 38-34_72

Bill Haas 37-35_72

Erik van Rooyen 36-36_72

Roberto Castro 36-36_72

Matt Fitzpatrick 37-35_72

Martin Laird 36-36_72

John Huh 36-36_72

Beau Hossler 36-36_72

Jonathan Byrd 35-37_72

Aaron Baddeley 37-35_72

Dominic Bozzelli 38-34_72

Tom Lovelady 32-40_72

Scott Piercy 35-38_73

Hudson Swafford 36-37_73

Ben Taylor 36-37_73

John Lyras 37-36_73

Sebastian Cappelen 36-37_73

Pierceson Coody 34-40_74

J.B. Holmes 36-38_74

George McNeill 36-38_74

Kevin Chappell 35-39_74

Grayson Murray 38-37_75

David Lingmerth 38-37_75

Kevin Stadler 38-38_76

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration