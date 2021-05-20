PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
|First Round
Corey Conners 34-33_67 -5
Keegan Bradley 33-36_69 -3
Viktor Hovland 35-34_69 -3
Brooks Koepka 33-36_69 -3
Aaron Wise 32-37_69 -3
Sam Horsfield 35-34_69 -3
Cam Davis 36-33_69 -3
Cameron Tringale 33-37_70 -2
Martin Laird 36-34_70 -2
Collin Morikawa 36-34_70 -2
Phil Mickelson 38-32_70 -2
Branden Grace 37-33_70 -2
Gary Woodland 36-34_70 -2
Kevin Streelman 35-35_70 -2
Sungjae Im 33-37_70 -2
Talor Gooch 34-37_71 -1
Paul Casey 36-35_71 -1
Rickie Fowler 37-34_71 -1
Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71 -1
Jason Dufner 34-37_71 -1
Louis Oosthuizen 35-36_71 -1
Stewart Cink 35-36_71 -1
Tom Lewis 34-37_71 -1
Jason Kokrak 36-35_71 -1
Richy Werenski 34-37_71 -1
Joaquin Niemann 34-37_71 -1
Padraig Harrington 35-36_71 -1
Rasmus Hojgaard 34-37_71 -1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-36_71 -1
Will Zalatoris 35-36_71 -1
Adam Long 34-38_72 E
Harry Higgs 37-35_72 E
Scottie Scheffler 35-37_72 E
Bubba Watson 35-37_72 E
Bryson DeChambeau 34-38_72 E
Erik van Rooyen 38-34_72 E
Jon Rahm 36-36_72 E
Justin Rose 35-37_72 E
Cameron Smith 36-36_72 E
Ben Cook 33-39_72 E
Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73 +1
Matt Jones 34-39_73 +1
Harold Varner III 35-38_73 +1
Byeong Hun An 36-37_73 +1
Garrick Higgo 35-38_73 +1
Jimmy Walker 37-36_73 +1
Henrik Stenson 34-39_73 +1
Lee Westwood 35-38_73 +1
Xander Schauffele 35-38_73 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 36-37_73 +1
Jason Scrivener 37-36_73 +1
Charley Hoffman 34-39_73 +1
Matt Wallace 36-37_73 +1
Brad Marek 35-38_73 +1
Denny McCarthy 36-37_73 +1
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73 +1
Carlos Ortiz 37-36_73 +1
Andy Sullivan 38-35_73 +1
Jordan Spieth 36-37_73 +1
Shane Lowry 36-37_73 +1
Patrick Cantlay 36-37_73 +1
Marc Leishman 35-39_74 +2
Tom Hoge 35-39_74 +2
Joel Dahmen 34-40_74 +2
Zach Johnson 40-34_74 +2
Ryan Palmer 37-37_74 +2
Lanto Griffin 35-39_74 +2
Kalle Samooja 38-36_74 +2
Abraham Ancer 36-38_74 +2
Rich Beem 39-35_74 +2
Tony Finau 37-37_74 +2
Jason Day 37-37_74 +2
Patrick Reed 35-39_74 +2
Ian Poulter 38-36_74 +2
Brendon Todd 37-37_74 +2
Dean Burmester 37-37_74 +2
Brendan Steele 35-40_75 +3
George Coetzee 37-38_75 +3
Robert MacIntyre 36-39_75 +3
John Catlin 38-37_75 +3
Martin Kaymer 39-36_75 +3
Harris English 37-38_75 +3
Rory McIlroy 39-36_75 +3
Justin Thomas 37-38_75 +3
Chan Kim 37-38_75 +3
Mark Geddes 38-37_75 +3
Si Woo Kim 39-36_75 +3
Alex Beach 38-37_75 +3
Daniel van Tonder 35-40_75 +3
Wyndham Clark 35-40_75 +3
Y.E. Yang 38-37_75 +3
J.T. Poston 38-37_75 +3
Brian Harman 36-39_75 +3
Webb Simpson 38-37_75 +3
Mackenzie Hughes 38-37_75 +3
Takumi Kanaya 37-38_75 +3
Patrick Rada 39-37_76 +4
Ben Polland 37-39_76 +4
Rob Labritz 37-39_76 +4
Thomas Detry 38-38_76 +4
Charl Schwartzel 36-40_76 +4
Rikuya Hoshino 39-37_76 +4
Tommy Fleetwood 37-39_76 +4
Steve Stricker 38-38_76 +4
Dustin Johnson 38-38_76 +4
Thomas Pieters 36-40_76 +4
Lucas Herbert 37-39_76 +4
Chris Kirk 36-40_76 +4
Greg Koch 37-39_76 +4
Kevin Kisner 39-38_77 +5
Hudson Swafford 38-39_77 +5
Brandon Hagy 37-40_77 +5
Danny Willett 36-41_77 +5
Alex Noren 39-38_77 +5
Emiliano Grillo 37-40_77 +5
Brett Walker 37-40_77 +5
Brian Gay 37-40_77 +5
Robert Streb 39-38_77 +5
Kurt Kitayama 40-37_77 +5
Sebastian Munoz 40-37_77 +5
Adam Hadwin 37-40_77 +5
Jazz Janewattananond 39-38_77 +5
Billy Horschel 36-41_77 +5
Chez Reavie 39-38_77 +5
Sergio Garcia 38-39_77 +5
Matt Kuchar 38-39_77 +5
Bernd Wiesberger 37-41_78 +6
Adam Scott 38-40_78 +6
Peter Malnati 40-38_78 +6
Jim Herman 38-40_78 +6
Sami Valimaki 37-41_78 +6
Max Homa 36-42_78 +6
Russell Henley 38-40_78 +6
Brandon Stone 37-41_78 +6
Victor Perez 38-40_78 +6
Maverick McNealy 39-39_78 +6
K.H. Lee 39-39_78 +6
Derek Holmes 38-41_79 +7
Kevin Na 38-41_79 +7
Danny Balin 39-40_79 +7
Tim Pearce 38-41_79 +7
Daniel Berger 41-38_79 +7
Antoine Rozner 35-44_79 +7
Larkin Gross 42-38_80 +8
Pete Ballo 40-40_80 +8
Joe Summerhays 40-41_81 +9
Shaun Micheel 39-42_81 +9
Aaron Rai 39-42_81 +9
Cameron Champ 44-38_82 +10
Stuart Smith 42-40_82 +10
Omar Uresti 41-41_82 +10
John Daly 39-46_85 +13
Sonny Skinner 44-41_85 +13
Frank Bensel, Jr. 40-46_86 +14
Tyler Collet 43-45_88 +16
Comments