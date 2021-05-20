PGA Tour Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
|First Round
Corey Conners 34-33_67
Keegan Bradley 33-36_69
Viktor Hovland 35-34_69
Brooks Koepka 33-36_69
Aaron Wise 32-37_69
Sam Horsfield 35-34_69
Cam Davis 36-33_69
Cameron Tringale 33-37_70
Martin Laird 36-34_70
Collin Morikawa 36-34_70
Phil Mickelson 38-32_70
Branden Grace 37-33_70
Gary Woodland 36-34_70
Kevin Streelman 35-35_70
Sungjae Im 33-37_70
Talor Gooch 34-37_71
Paul Casey 36-35_71
Rickie Fowler 37-34_71
Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71
Jason Dufner 34-37_71
Louis Oosthuizen 35-36_71
Stewart Cink 35-36_71
Tom Lewis 34-37_71
Jason Kokrak 36-35_71
Richy Werenski 34-37_71
Joaquin Niemann 34-37_71
Padraig Harrington 35-36_71
Rasmus Hojgaard 34-37_71
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-36_71
Will Zalatoris 35-36_71
Adam Long 34-38_72
Harry Higgs 37-35_72
Scottie Scheffler 35-37_72
Bubba Watson 35-37_72
Bryson DeChambeau 34-38_72
Erik van Rooyen 38-34_72
Jon Rahm 36-36_72
Justin Rose 35-37_72
Cameron Smith 36-36_72
Ben Cook 33-39_72
Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73
Matt Jones 34-39_73
Harold Varner III 35-38_73
Byeong Hun An 36-37_73
Garrick Higgo 35-38_73
Jimmy Walker 37-36_73
Henrik Stenson 34-39_73
Lee Westwood 35-38_73
Xander Schauffele 35-38_73
Hideki Matsuyama 36-37_73
Jason Scrivener 37-36_73
Charley Hoffman 34-39_73
Matt Wallace 36-37_73
Brad Marek 35-38_73
Denny McCarthy 36-37_73
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73
Carlos Ortiz 37-36_73
Andy Sullivan 38-35_73
Jordan Spieth 36-37_73
Shane Lowry 36-37_73
Patrick Cantlay 36-37_73
Marc Leishman 35-39_74
Tom Hoge 35-39_74
Joel Dahmen 34-40_74
Zach Johnson 40-34_74
Ryan Palmer 37-37_74
Lanto Griffin 35-39_74
Kalle Samooja 38-36_74
Abraham Ancer 36-38_74
Rich Beem 39-35_74
Tony Finau 37-37_74
Jason Day 37-37_74
Patrick Reed 35-39_74
Ian Poulter 38-36_74
Brendon Todd 37-37_74
Dean Burmester 37-37_74
Brendan Steele 35-40_75
George Coetzee 37-38_75
Robert MacIntyre 36-39_75
John Catlin 38-37_75
Martin Kaymer 39-36_75
Harris English 37-38_75
Rory McIlroy 39-36_75
Justin Thomas 37-38_75
Chan Kim 37-38_75
Mark Geddes 38-37_75
Si Woo Kim 39-36_75
Alex Beach 38-37_75
Daniel van Tonder 35-40_75
Wyndham Clark 35-40_75
Y.E. Yang 38-37_75
J.T. Poston 38-37_75
Brian Harman 36-39_75
Webb Simpson 38-37_75
Mackenzie Hughes 38-37_75
Takumi Kanaya 37-38_75
Patrick Rada 39-37_76
Ben Polland 37-39_76
Rob Labritz 37-39_76
Thomas Detry 38-38_76
Charl Schwartzel 36-40_76
Rikuya Hoshino 39-37_76
Tommy Fleetwood 37-39_76
Steve Stricker 38-38_76
Dustin Johnson 38-38_76
Thomas Pieters 36-40_76
Lucas Herbert 37-39_76
Chris Kirk 36-40_76
Greg Koch 37-39_76
Kevin Kisner 39-38_77
Hudson Swafford 38-39_77
Brandon Hagy 37-40_77
Danny Willett 36-41_77
Alex Noren 39-38_77
Emiliano Grillo 37-40_77
Brett Walker 37-40_77
Brian Gay 37-40_77
Robert Streb 39-38_77
Kurt Kitayama 40-37_77
Sebastian Munoz 40-37_77
Adam Hadwin 37-40_77
Jazz Janewattananond 39-38_77
Billy Horschel 36-41_77
Chez Reavie 39-38_77
Sergio Garcia 38-39_77
Matt Kuchar 38-39_77
Bernd Wiesberger 37-41_78
Adam Scott 38-40_78
Peter Malnati 40-38_78
Jim Herman 38-40_78
Sami Valimaki 37-41_78
Max Homa 36-42_78
Russell Henley 38-40_78
Brandon Stone 37-41_78
Victor Perez 38-40_78
Maverick McNealy 39-39_78
K.H. Lee 39-39_78
Derek Holmes 38-41_79
Kevin Na 38-41_79
Danny Balin 39-40_79
Tim Pearce 38-41_79
Daniel Berger 41-38_79
Antoine Rozner 35-44_79
Larkin Gross 42-38_80
Pete Ballo 40-40_80
Joe Summerhays 40-41_81
Shaun Micheel 39-42_81
Aaron Rai 39-42_81
Cameron Champ 44-38_82
Stuart Smith 42-40_82
Omar Uresti 41-41_82
John Daly 39-46_85
Sonny Skinner 44-41_85
Frank Bensel, Jr. 40-46_86
Tyler Collet 43-45_88
