PGA Tour Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 8:38 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Kiawah Island Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,876; Par: 72
First Round

Corey Conners 34-33_67

Keegan Bradley 33-36_69

Viktor Hovland 35-34_69

Brooks Koepka 33-36_69

Aaron Wise 32-37_69

Sam Horsfield 35-34_69

Cam Davis 36-33_69

Cameron Tringale 33-37_70

Martin Laird 36-34_70

Collin Morikawa 36-34_70

Phil Mickelson 38-32_70

Branden Grace 37-33_70

Gary Woodland 36-34_70

Kevin Streelman 35-35_70

Sungjae Im 33-37_70

Talor Gooch 34-37_71

Paul Casey 36-35_71

Rickie Fowler 37-34_71

Tyrrell Hatton 35-36_71

Jason Dufner 34-37_71

Louis Oosthuizen 35-36_71

Stewart Cink 35-36_71

Tom Lewis 34-37_71

Jason Kokrak 36-35_71

Richy Werenski 34-37_71

Joaquin Niemann 34-37_71

Padraig Harrington 35-36_71

Rasmus Hojgaard 34-37_71

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-36_71

Will Zalatoris 35-36_71

Adam Long 34-38_72

Harry Higgs 37-35_72

Scottie Scheffler 35-37_72

Bubba Watson 35-37_72

Bryson DeChambeau 34-38_72

Erik van Rooyen 38-34_72

Jon Rahm 36-36_72

Justin Rose 35-37_72

Cameron Smith 36-36_72

Ben Cook 33-39_72

Dylan Frittelli 35-38_73

Matt Jones 34-39_73

Harold Varner III 35-38_73

Byeong Hun An 36-37_73

Garrick Higgo 35-38_73

Jimmy Walker 37-36_73

Henrik Stenson 34-39_73

Lee Westwood 35-38_73

Xander Schauffele 35-38_73

Hideki Matsuyama 36-37_73

Jason Scrivener 37-36_73

Charley Hoffman 34-39_73

Matt Wallace 36-37_73

Brad Marek 35-38_73

Denny McCarthy 36-37_73

Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73

Carlos Ortiz 37-36_73

Andy Sullivan 38-35_73

Jordan Spieth 36-37_73

Shane Lowry 36-37_73

Patrick Cantlay 36-37_73

Marc Leishman 35-39_74

Tom Hoge 35-39_74

Joel Dahmen 34-40_74

Zach Johnson 40-34_74

Ryan Palmer 37-37_74

Lanto Griffin 35-39_74

Kalle Samooja 38-36_74

Abraham Ancer 36-38_74

Rich Beem 39-35_74

Tony Finau 37-37_74

Jason Day 37-37_74

Patrick Reed 35-39_74

Ian Poulter 38-36_74

Brendon Todd 37-37_74

Dean Burmester 37-37_74

Brendan Steele 35-40_75

George Coetzee 37-38_75

Robert MacIntyre 36-39_75

John Catlin 38-37_75

Martin Kaymer 39-36_75

Harris English 37-38_75

Rory McIlroy 39-36_75

Justin Thomas 37-38_75

Chan Kim 37-38_75

Mark Geddes 38-37_75

Si Woo Kim 39-36_75

Alex Beach 38-37_75

Daniel van Tonder 35-40_75

Wyndham Clark 35-40_75

Y.E. Yang 38-37_75

J.T. Poston 38-37_75

Brian Harman 36-39_75

Webb Simpson 38-37_75

Mackenzie Hughes 38-37_75

Takumi Kanaya 37-38_75

Patrick Rada 39-37_76

Ben Polland 37-39_76

Rob Labritz 37-39_76

Thomas Detry 38-38_76

Charl Schwartzel 36-40_76

Rikuya Hoshino 39-37_76

Tommy Fleetwood 37-39_76

Steve Stricker 38-38_76

Dustin Johnson 38-38_76

Thomas Pieters 36-40_76

Lucas Herbert 37-39_76

Chris Kirk 36-40_76

Greg Koch 37-39_76

Kevin Kisner 39-38_77

Hudson Swafford 38-39_77

Brandon Hagy 37-40_77

Danny Willett 36-41_77

Alex Noren 39-38_77

Emiliano Grillo 37-40_77

Brett Walker 37-40_77

Brian Gay 37-40_77

Robert Streb 39-38_77

Kurt Kitayama 40-37_77

Sebastian Munoz 40-37_77

Adam Hadwin 37-40_77

Jazz Janewattananond 39-38_77

Billy Horschel 36-41_77

Chez Reavie 39-38_77

Sergio Garcia 38-39_77

Matt Kuchar 38-39_77

Bernd Wiesberger 37-41_78

Adam Scott 38-40_78

Peter Malnati 40-38_78

Jim Herman 38-40_78

Sami Valimaki 37-41_78

Max Homa 36-42_78

Russell Henley 38-40_78

Brandon Stone 37-41_78

Victor Perez 38-40_78

Maverick McNealy 39-39_78

K.H. Lee 39-39_78

Derek Holmes 38-41_79

Kevin Na 38-41_79

Danny Balin 39-40_79

Tim Pearce 38-41_79

Daniel Berger 41-38_79

Antoine Rozner 35-44_79

Larkin Gross 42-38_80

Pete Ballo 40-40_80

Joe Summerhays 40-41_81

Shaun Micheel 39-42_81

Aaron Rai 39-42_81

Cameron Champ 44-38_82

Stuart Smith 42-40_82

Omar Uresti 41-41_82

John Daly 39-46_85

Sonny Skinner 44-41_85

Frank Bensel, Jr. 40-46_86

Tyler Collet 43-45_88

