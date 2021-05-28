PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Second Round
Jordan Spieth 63-66_129 -11
Jason Kokrak 65-65_130 -10
Sebastián Muñoz 67-65_132 -8
Sergio Garcia 63-69_132 -8
Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.
Patton Kizzire 67-65_132 -8
Maverick McNealy 70-63_133 -7
Charley Hoffman 71-62_133 -7
Adam Hadwin 66-67_133 -7
Erik Compton 65-68_133 -7
Kramer Hickok 66-68_134 -6
Brian Harman 69-66_135 -5
Robert Streb 67-68_135 -5
Collin Morikawa 69-66_135 -5
Kevin Streelman 69-66_135 -5
Vincent Whaley 69-66_135 -5
Talor Gooch 67-69_136 -4
Tony Finau 69-67_136 -4
Kevin Kisner 69-67_136 -4
Brandt Snedeker 66-70_136 -4
Justin Rose 68-68_136 -4
Daniel Berger 68-68_136 -4
Brendon Todd 72-64_136 -4
Kyle Stanley 69-67_136 -4
Cameron Tringale 67-69_136 -4
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137 -3
Brice Garnett 70-67_137 -3
John Augenstein 69-68_137 -3
Corey Conners 70-67_137 -3
Nick Taylor 71-66_137 -3
Danny Lee 72-66_138 -2
Adam Long 70-68_138 -2
Justin Thomas 72-66_138 -2
Nate Lashley 70-68_138 -2
Byeong Hun An 67-71_138 -2
Harold Varner III 74-64_138 -2
C.T. Pan 71-67_138 -2
Jason Dufner 72-66_138 -2
Kevin Na 73-65_138 -2
Joaquin Niemann 69-69_138 -2
Ian Poulter 68-70_138 -2
Emiliano Grillo 70-68_138 -2
Doug Ghim 68-71_139 -1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-66_139 -1
Gary Woodland 70-69_139 -1
Carlos Ortiz 70-69_139 -1
Troy Merritt 68-71_139 -1
Billy Horschel 71-68_139 -1
Sung Kang 74-65_139 -1
Adam Schenk 73-67_140 E
Doc Redman 68-72_140 E
Scott Stallings 72-68_140 E
Ryan Palmer 74-66_140 E
Wyndham Clark 70-70_140 E
Tyler McCumber 69-71_140 E
Camilo Villegas 69-71_140 E
Chris Kirk 71-69_140 E
J.J. Henry 69-71_140 E
Pat Perez 70-70_140 E
Zach Johnson 72-68_140 E
Richy Werenski 68-72_140 E
Cam Davis 70-70_140 E
Will Zalatoris 69-71_140 E
Matt Wallace 71-70_141 +1
Mark Hubbard 74-67_141 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 73-68_141 +1
Matt Kuchar 74-67_141 +1
Abraham Ancer 70-71_141 +1
Hudson Swafford 71-70_141 +1
Andrew Landry 71-70_141 +1
Robby Shelton 70-71_141 +1
Lucas Glover 74-67_141 +1
Brian Stuard 68-73_141 +1
Xinjun Zhang 71-70_141 +1
Henrik Norlander 69-72_141 +1
D.A. Points 74-67_141 +1
|Missed the cut
Andrew Putnam 69-73_142 +2
Russell Knox 73-69_142 +2
Mackenzie Hughes 72-70_142 +2
Scott Brown 71-71_142 +2
Austin Cook 75-67_142 +2
Matt Jones 71-71_142 +2
Patrick Reed 68-74_142 +2
Phil Mickelson 73-69_142 +2
Sungjae Im 71-71_142 +2
Sepp Straka 68-74_142 +2
Luke List 74-68_142 +2
James Hahn 72-71_143 +3
Michael Thompson 72-71_143 +3
Cameron Percy 72-71_143 +3
Peter Uihlein 70-73_143 +3
Scottie Scheffler 70-73_143 +3
Patrick Rodgers 72-71_143 +3
Dylan Frittelli 72-71_143 +3
Harry Higgs 70-73_143 +3
Tom Hoge 75-68_143 +3
Sahith Theegala 73-71_144 +4
Brian Gay 73-71_144 +4
Keith Mitchell 73-71_144 +4
Peter Malnati 74-70_144 +4
Lee Westwood 75-69_144 +4
Denny McCarthy 73-72_145 +5
Cameron Champ 75-70_145 +5
Henrik Stenson 72-73_145 +5
Jimmy Walker 72-73_145 +5
Joel Dahmen 74-71_145 +5
Sam Ryder 72-74_146 +6
Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146 +6
Brandon Hagy 77-69_146 +6
Chase Seiffert 72-74_146 +6
Tom Lewis 75-72_147 +7
Graeme McDowell 74-74_148 +8
J.T. Poston 74-74_148 +8
Matthew NeSmith 73-76_149 +9
Michael Visacki 77-72_149 +9
Anirban Lahiri 77-72_149 +9
Michael Gligic 77-73_150 +10
Will Gordon 75-77_152 +12
Keith Clearwater 80-74_154 +14
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments