Sports News

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 7:53 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Purse: $7.5 Million
First Round

Jordan Spieth 31-32_63

Sergio Garcia 32-31_63

Erik Compton 33-32_65

Jason Kokrak 32-33_65

Adam Hadwin 32-34_66

Brandt Snedeker 31-35_66

Kramer Hickok 32-34_66

Patton Kizzire 34-33_67

Cameron Tringale 33-34_67

Talor Gooch 32-35_67

Robert Streb 35-32_67

Sebastián Muñoz 36-31_67

Byeong Hun An 35-32_67

Brian Stuard 33-35_68

Ian Poulter 33-35_68

Patrick Reed 35-33_68

Justin Rose 35-33_68

Daniel Berger 34-34_68

Richy Werenski 35-33_68

Sepp Straka 35-33_68

Doug Ghim 34-34_68

Doc Redman 35-33_68

Troy Merritt 32-36_68

Camilo Villegas 33-36_69

Tyler McCumber 35-34_69

J.J. Henry 34-35_69

Henrik Norlander 33-36_69

Kevin Streelman 37-32_69

Joaquin Niemann 34-35_69

Kyle Stanley 33-36_69

Will Zalatoris 35-34_69

Vincent Whaley 33-36_69

Brian Harman 34-35_69

Rory Sabbatini 35-34_69

Tony Finau 35-34_69

Andrew Putnam 35-34_69

Kevin Kisner 32-37_69

Collin Morikawa 33-36_69

Joseph Bramlett 34-35_69

John Augenstein 34-35_69

Robby Shelton 35-35_70

Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70

Peter Uihlein 36-34_70

Corey Conners 34-36_70

Pat Perez 35-35_70

Harry Higgs 35-35_70

Cam Davis 35-35_70

Emiliano Grillo 36-34_70

Maverick McNealy 37-33_70

Gary Woodland 35-35_70

Adam Long 35-35_70

Brice Garnett 33-37_70

Abraham Ancer 33-37_70

Carlos Ortiz 36-34_70

Nate Lashley 33-37_70

Wyndham Clark 36-34_70

Chris Kirk 32-39_71

Xinjun Zhang 37-34_71

C.T. Pan 35-36_71

Matt Jones 35-36_71

Sungjae Im 35-36_71

Nick Taylor 36-35_71

Matt Wallace 36-35_71

Billy Horschel 31-40_71

Hudson Swafford 37-34_71

Andrew Landry 36-35_71

Charley Hoffman 36-35_71

Scott Brown 34-37_71

Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72

Jason Dufner 33-39_72

Si Woo Kim 33-39_72

Dylan Frittelli 36-36_72

Scott Piercy 35-37_72

Brendon Todd 35-37_72

Zach Johnson 37-35_72

Chase Seiffert 33-39_72

James Hahn 35-37_72

Scott Stallings 35-37_72

Danny Lee 36-36_72

Henrik Stenson 36-36_72

Justin Thomas 38-34_72

Jimmy Walker 36-36_72

Michael Thompson 37-35_72

Mackenzie Hughes 37-35_72

Sam Ryder 39-33_72

Cameron Percy 35-37_72

Kevin Na 37-36_73

Brian Gay 35-38_73

Phil Mickelson 36-37_73

Keith Mitchell 34-39_73

Adam Schenk 38-35_73

Jhonattan Vegas 38-35_73

Denny McCarthy 37-36_73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-36_73

Matthew NeSmith 38-35_73

Russell Knox 37-36_73

Sahith Theegala 37-36_73

Lucas Glover 36-38_74

Harold Varner III 37-37_74

D.A. Points 38-36_74

Sung Kang 36-38_74

Joel Dahmen 35-39_74

Peter Malnati 36-38_74

Luke List 37-37_74

Mark Hubbard 40-34_74

Matt Kuchar 36-38_74

Ryan Palmer 37-37_74

Graeme McDowell 40-34_74

J.T. Poston 35-39_74

Austin Cook 35-40_75

Lee Westwood 37-38_75

Tom Hoge 35-40_75

Tom Lewis 36-39_75

Will Gordon 38-37_75

Cameron Champ 38-37_75

Anirban Lahiri 37-40_77

Brandon Hagy 39-38_77

Michael Gligic 37-40_77

Michael Visacki 39-38_77

Keith Clearwater 40-40_80

