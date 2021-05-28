PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Second Round
Jordan Spieth 63-66_129
Jason Kokrak 65-65_130
Sebastián Muñoz 67-65_132
Sergio Garcia 63-69_132
Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.
Patton Kizzire 67-65_132
Maverick McNealy 70-63_133
Charley Hoffman 71-62_133
Adam Hadwin 66-67_133
Erik Compton 65-68_133
Kramer Hickok 66-68_134
Brian Harman 69-66_135
Robert Streb 67-68_135
Collin Morikawa 69-66_135
Kevin Streelman 69-66_135
Vincent Whaley 69-66_135
Talor Gooch 67-69_136
Tony Finau 69-67_136
Kevin Kisner 69-67_136
Brandt Snedeker 66-70_136
Justin Rose 68-68_136
Daniel Berger 68-68_136
Brendon Todd 72-64_136
Kyle Stanley 69-67_136
Cameron Tringale 67-69_136
Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137
Brice Garnett 70-67_137
John Augenstein 69-68_137
Corey Conners 70-67_137
Nick Taylor 71-66_137
Danny Lee 72-66_138
Adam Long 70-68_138
Justin Thomas 72-66_138
Nate Lashley 70-68_138
Byeong Hun An 67-71_138
Harold Varner III 74-64_138
C.T. Pan 71-67_138
Jason Dufner 72-66_138
Kevin Na 73-65_138
Joaquin Niemann 69-69_138
Ian Poulter 68-70_138
Emiliano Grillo 70-68_138
Doug Ghim 68-71_139
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-66_139
Gary Woodland 70-69_139
Carlos Ortiz 70-69_139
Troy Merritt 68-71_139
Billy Horschel 71-68_139
Sung Kang 74-65_139
Adam Schenk 73-67_140
Doc Redman 68-72_140
Scott Stallings 72-68_140
Ryan Palmer 74-66_140
Wyndham Clark 70-70_140
Tyler McCumber 69-71_140
Camilo Villegas 69-71_140
Chris Kirk 71-69_140
J.J. Henry 69-71_140
Pat Perez 70-70_140
Zach Johnson 72-68_140
Richy Werenski 68-72_140
Cam Davis 70-70_140
Will Zalatoris 69-71_140
Matt Wallace 71-70_141
Mark Hubbard 74-67_141
Jhonattan Vegas 73-68_141
Matt Kuchar 74-67_141
Abraham Ancer 70-71_141
Hudson Swafford 71-70_141
Andrew Landry 71-70_141
Robby Shelton 70-71_141
Lucas Glover 74-67_141
Brian Stuard 68-73_141
Xinjun Zhang 71-70_141
Henrik Norlander 69-72_141
D.A. Points 74-67_141
|Missed the cut
Andrew Putnam 69-73_142
Russell Knox 73-69_142
Mackenzie Hughes 72-70_142
Scott Brown 71-71_142
Austin Cook 75-67_142
Matt Jones 71-71_142
Patrick Reed 68-74_142
Phil Mickelson 73-69_142
Sungjae Im 71-71_142
Sepp Straka 68-74_142
Luke List 74-68_142
James Hahn 72-71_143
Michael Thompson 72-71_143
Cameron Percy 72-71_143
Peter Uihlein 70-73_143
Scottie Scheffler 70-73_143
Patrick Rodgers 72-71_143
Dylan Frittelli 72-71_143
Harry Higgs 70-73_143
Tom Hoge 75-68_143
Sahith Theegala 73-71_144
Brian Gay 73-71_144
Keith Mitchell 73-71_144
Peter Malnati 74-70_144
Lee Westwood 75-69_144
Denny McCarthy 73-72_145
Cameron Champ 75-70_145
Henrik Stenson 72-73_145
Jimmy Walker 72-73_145
Joel Dahmen 74-71_145
Sam Ryder 72-74_146
Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146
Brandon Hagy 77-69_146
Chase Seiffert 72-74_146
Tom Lewis 75-72_147
Graeme McDowell 74-74_148
J.T. Poston 74-74_148
Matthew NeSmith 73-76_149
Michael Visacki 77-72_149
Anirban Lahiri 77-72_149
Michael Gligic 77-73_150
Will Gordon 75-77_152
Keith Clearwater 80-74_154
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments