PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:20 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Purse: $7.5 Million
Second Round

Jordan Spieth 63-66_129

Jason Kokrak 65-65_130

Sebastián Muñoz 67-65_132

Sergio Garcia 63-69_132

Patton Kizzire 67-65_132

Maverick McNealy 70-63_133

Charley Hoffman 71-62_133

Adam Hadwin 66-67_133

Erik Compton 65-68_133

Kramer Hickok 66-68_134

Brian Harman 69-66_135

Robert Streb 67-68_135

Collin Morikawa 69-66_135

Kevin Streelman 69-66_135

Vincent Whaley 69-66_135

Talor Gooch 67-69_136

Tony Finau 69-67_136

Kevin Kisner 69-67_136

Brandt Snedeker 66-70_136

Justin Rose 68-68_136

Daniel Berger 68-68_136

Brendon Todd 72-64_136

Kyle Stanley 69-67_136

Cameron Tringale 67-69_136

Rory Sabbatini 69-68_137

Brice Garnett 70-67_137

John Augenstein 69-68_137

Corey Conners 70-67_137

Nick Taylor 71-66_137

Danny Lee 72-66_138

Adam Long 70-68_138

Justin Thomas 72-66_138

Nate Lashley 70-68_138

Byeong Hun An 67-71_138

Harold Varner III 74-64_138

C.T. Pan 71-67_138

Jason Dufner 72-66_138

Kevin Na 73-65_138

Joaquin Niemann 69-69_138

Ian Poulter 68-70_138

Emiliano Grillo 70-68_138

Doug Ghim 68-71_139

Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-66_139

Gary Woodland 70-69_139

Carlos Ortiz 70-69_139

Troy Merritt 68-71_139

Billy Horschel 71-68_139

Sung Kang 74-65_139

Adam Schenk 73-67_140

Doc Redman 68-72_140

Scott Stallings 72-68_140

Ryan Palmer 74-66_140

Wyndham Clark 70-70_140

Tyler McCumber 69-71_140

Camilo Villegas 69-71_140

Chris Kirk 71-69_140

J.J. Henry 69-71_140

Pat Perez 70-70_140

Zach Johnson 72-68_140

Richy Werenski 68-72_140

Cam Davis 70-70_140

Will Zalatoris 69-71_140

Matt Wallace 71-70_141

Mark Hubbard 74-67_141

Jhonattan Vegas 73-68_141

Matt Kuchar 74-67_141

Abraham Ancer 70-71_141

Hudson Swafford 71-70_141

Andrew Landry 71-70_141

Robby Shelton 70-71_141

Lucas Glover 74-67_141

Brian Stuard 68-73_141

Xinjun Zhang 71-70_141

Henrik Norlander 69-72_141

D.A. Points 74-67_141

Missed the cut

Andrew Putnam 69-73_142

Russell Knox 73-69_142

Mackenzie Hughes 72-70_142

Scott Brown 71-71_142

Austin Cook 75-67_142

Matt Jones 71-71_142

Patrick Reed 68-74_142

Phil Mickelson 73-69_142

Sungjae Im 71-71_142

Sepp Straka 68-74_142

Luke List 74-68_142

James Hahn 72-71_143

Michael Thompson 72-71_143

Cameron Percy 72-71_143

Peter Uihlein 70-73_143

Scottie Scheffler 70-73_143

Patrick Rodgers 72-71_143

Dylan Frittelli 72-71_143

Harry Higgs 70-73_143

Tom Hoge 75-68_143

Sahith Theegala 73-71_144

Brian Gay 73-71_144

Keith Mitchell 73-71_144

Peter Malnati 74-70_144

Lee Westwood 75-69_144

Denny McCarthy 73-72_145

Cameron Champ 75-70_145

Henrik Stenson 72-73_145

Jimmy Walker 72-73_145

Joel Dahmen 74-71_145

Sam Ryder 72-74_146

Joseph Bramlett 69-77_146

Brandon Hagy 77-69_146

Chase Seiffert 72-74_146

Tom Lewis 75-72_147

Graeme McDowell 74-74_148

J.T. Poston 74-74_148

Matthew NeSmith 73-76_149

Michael Visacki 77-72_149

Anirban Lahiri 77-72_149

Michael Gligic 77-73_150

Will Gordon 75-77_152

Keith Clearwater 80-74_154

