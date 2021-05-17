PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through May 16

Points Money 1. Bryson DeChambeau 1,660 $5,690,546 2. Justin Thomas 1,634 $5,719,942 3. Viktor Hovland 1,593 $4,557,155 4. Xander Schauffele 1,423 $4,410,219 5. Sam Burns 1,397 $3,670,374 6. Cameron Smith 1,381 $4,258,720 7. Stewart Cink 1,364 $3,253,260 8. Jordan Spieth 1,322 $3,903,681 9. Patrick Cantlay 1,313 $3,532,353 10. Hideki Matsuyama 1,257 $3,772,604 11. Dustin Johnson 1,203 $3,835,283 12. Billy Horschel 1,178 $3,649,347 13. Jon Rahm 1,149 $3,598,433 14. Harris English 1,122 $3,222,518 15. Joaquin Niemann 1,114 $2,847,553 16. Daniel Berger 1,111 $3,102,706 17. Abraham Ancer 1,110 $2,940,771 18. Tony Finau 1,104 $3,222,524 19. Rory McIlroy 1,073 $3,240,342 20. Max Homa 1,069 $2,943,405 21. Patrick Reed 1,065 $3,133,030 22. Corey Conners 1,040 $3,174,197 23. Jason Kokrak 1,002 $3,261,233 24. Matt Jones 970 $2,268,980 25. Collin Morikawa 968 $2,980,267 26. Sungjae Im 963 $2,775,620 27. Brooks Koepka 960 $2,823,715 28. Carlos Ortiz 940 $2,352,046 29. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 930 $2,523,153 30. Si Woo Kim 915 $2,436,055 31. Charley Hoffman 905 $2,290,259 32. Scottie Scheffler 894 $2,721,593 33. Marc Leishman 883 $2,444,699 34. Keegan Bradley 825 $2,033,612 35. Kevin Na 825 $2,109,364 36. Sergio Garcia 822 $2,222,400 37. Lee Westwood 820 $3,159,275 38. Cameron Tringale 802 $1,913,062 39. Louis Oosthuizen 791 $2,442,109 40. Brian Harman 774 $2,397,488 41. Ryan Palmer 756 $2,125,637 42. Emiliano Grillo 743 $1,625,803 43. Chris Kirk 728 $1,837,538 44. Webb Simpson 704 $2,033,865 45. Russell Henley 684 $1,852,583 46. Martin Laird 655 $1,605,604 47. Matthew Wolff 646 $2,161,354 48. Robert Streb 624 $1,431,469 49. Hudson Swafford 619 $942,544 50. Maverick McNealy 611 $1,548,334 51. Matt Fitzpatrick 596 $1,826,468 52. Aaron Wise 592 $1,501,673 53. Peter Malnati 591 $1,374,276 54. Talor Gooch 590 $1,862,750 55. Charl Schwartzel 575 $1,458,628 56. Wyndham Clark 571 $1,111,312 57. Brian Gay 566 $868,806 58. Patton Kizzire 565 $1,459,426 59. Paul Casey 549 $1,747,910 60. Harold Varner III 531 $1,300,029 61. Branden Grace 529 $983,657 62. Bubba Watson 521 $1,443,429 63. Tyrrell Hatton 516 $1,429,046 64. Lanto Griffin 515 $1,403,035 65. Brendan Steele 510 $1,270,411 66. Joel Dahmen 508 $1,084,871 67. Kevin Kisner 501 $1,196,576 68. Cameron Davis 498 $1,145,880 69. Adam Long 497 $1,250,633 70. Tyler McCumber 497 $916,242 71. Mackenzie Hughes 488 $1,027,972 72. J.T. Poston 485 $1,174,016 73. Tom Hoge 483 $1,198,020 74. Denny McCarthy 479 $1,052,673 75. Kevin Streelman 476 $1,119,200 76. Matt Wallace 475 $1,284,378 77. Sebastian Munoz 468 $1,269,197 78. Doug Ghim 463 $968,138 79. Matthew NeSmith 456 $1,045,926 80. James Hahn 451 $1,048,185 81. Brandon Hagy 446 $1,081,872 82. Henrik Norlander 445 $1,094,864 83. Harry Higgs 444 $1,073,363 84. Russell Knox 439 $998,464 85. Lucas Glover 435 $1,121,231 86. Andrew Putnam 425 $1,021,747 87. Matt Kuchar 423 $1,289,578 88. Keith Mitchell 416 $1,080,518 89. Sepp Straka 416 $858,423 90. Zach Johnson 413 $1,087,901 91. Doc Redman 398 $875,169 92. Shane Lowry 396 $1,274,027 93. Brandt Snedeker 396 $1,004,161 94. Richy Werenski 390 $1,025,284 95. C.T. Pan 389 $1,080,906 96. Jhonattan Vegas 389 $864,642 97. Nate Lashley 384 $812,986 98. Alex Noren 376 $886,659 99. Brendon Todd 374 $936,810 100. Camilo Villegas 371 $842,995 101. Luke List 365 $845,657 102. Scott Stallings 365 $868,520 103. Kyle Stanley 362 $767,448 104. Jason Day 356 $951,209 105. Michael Thompson 347 $797,198 106. Rory Sabbatini 334 $804,166 107. Charles Howell III 330 $867,548 108. Chase Seiffert 329 $727,756 109. Austin Cook 323 $784,619 110. Sam Ryder 322 $718,520 111. Dylan Frittelli 321 $1,030,674 112. Tommy Fleetwood 320 $966,321 113. Brian Stuard 320 $741,000 114. Troy Merritt 319 $796,926 115. Anirban Lahiri 315 $632,237 116. Ian Poulter 297 $736,155 117. Adam Hadwin 296 $690,770 118. Gary Woodland 292 $825,075 119. Brice Garnett 287 $527,060 120. Francesco Molinari 287 $779,181 121. Adam Schenk 286 $503,475 122. Pat Perez 283 $570,754 123. Cameron Percy 280 $537,802 124. Adam Scott 276 $689,360 125. Michael Gligic 275 $507,916 126. Vincent Whaley 271 $482,329 127. Scott Piercy 270 $606,111 128. Erik Van Rooyen 260 $662,353 129. Bo Hoag 252 $501,612 130. Cameron Champ 252 $675,614 131. Rafael Campos 251 $497,244 132. Patrick Rodgers 251 $573,859 133. Hank Lebioda 244 $469,139 134. John Huh 244 $534,007 135. Nick Taylor 241 $574,854 136. Andrew Landry 239 $540,325 137. Chez Reavie 238 $585,732 138. Bronson Burgoon 237 $536,081 139. Justin Rose 233 $717,520 140. Joseph Bramlett 232 $544,477 141. Roger Sloan 229 $371,124 142. Steve Stricker 228 $586,381 143. Vaughn Taylor 226 $477,207 144. Kramer Hickok 218 $378,475 145. Kris Ventura 217 $523,994 146. Danny Willett 213 $454,531 147. Rickie Fowler 209 $495,701 148. Ryan Armour 208 $401,156 149. Chesson Hadley 205 $366,807 150. Tyler Duncan 199 $432,003

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.