PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through May 16
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,660
|$5,690,546
|2.
|Justin Thomas
|1,634
|$5,719,942
|3.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,593
|$4,557,155
|4.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,423
|$4,410,219
|5.
|Sam Burns
|1,397
|$3,670,374
|6.
|Cameron Smith
|1,381
|$4,258,720
|7.
|Stewart Cink
|1,364
|$3,253,260
|8.
|Jordan Spieth
|1,322
|$3,903,681
|9.
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,313
|$3,532,353
|10.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,257
|$3,772,604
|11.
|Dustin Johnson
|1,203
|$3,835,283
|12.
|Billy Horschel
|1,178
|$3,649,347
|13.
|Jon Rahm
|1,149
|$3,598,433
|14.
|Harris English
|1,122
|$3,222,518
|15.
|Joaquin Niemann
|1,114
|$2,847,553
|16.
|Daniel Berger
|1,111
|$3,102,706
|17.
|Abraham Ancer
|1,110
|$2,940,771
|18.
|Tony Finau
|1,104
|$3,222,524
|19.
|Rory McIlroy
|1,073
|$3,240,342
|20.
|Max Homa
|1,069
|$2,943,405
|21.
|Patrick Reed
|1,065
|$3,133,030
|22.
|Corey Conners
|1,040
|$3,174,197
|23.
|Jason Kokrak
|1,002
|$3,261,233
|24.
|Matt Jones
|970
|$2,268,980
|25.
|Collin Morikawa
|968
|$2,980,267
|26.
|Sungjae Im
|963
|$2,775,620
|27.
|Brooks Koepka
|960
|$2,823,715
|28.
|Carlos Ortiz
|940
|$2,352,046
|29.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|930
|$2,523,153
|30.
|Si Woo Kim
|915
|$2,436,055
|31.
|Charley Hoffman
|905
|$2,290,259
|32.
|Scottie Scheffler
|894
|$2,721,593
|33.
|Marc Leishman
|883
|$2,444,699
|34.
|Keegan Bradley
|825
|$2,033,612
|35.
|Kevin Na
|825
|$2,109,364
|36.
|Sergio Garcia
|822
|$2,222,400
|37.
|Lee Westwood
|820
|$3,159,275
|38.
|Cameron Tringale
|802
|$1,913,062
|39.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|791
|$2,442,109
|40.
|Brian Harman
|774
|$2,397,488
|41.
|Ryan Palmer
|756
|$2,125,637
|42.
|Emiliano Grillo
|743
|$1,625,803
|43.
|Chris Kirk
|728
|$1,837,538
|44.
|Webb Simpson
|704
|$2,033,865
|45.
|Russell Henley
|684
|$1,852,583
|46.
|Martin Laird
|655
|$1,605,604
|47.
|Matthew Wolff
|646
|$2,161,354
|48.
|Robert Streb
|624
|$1,431,469
|49.
|Hudson Swafford
|619
|$942,544
|50.
|Maverick McNealy
|611
|$1,548,334
|51.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|596
|$1,826,468
|52.
|Aaron Wise
|592
|$1,501,673
|53.
|Peter Malnati
|591
|$1,374,276
|54.
|Talor Gooch
|590
|$1,862,750
|55.
|Charl Schwartzel
|575
|$1,458,628
|56.
|Wyndham Clark
|571
|$1,111,312
|57.
|Brian Gay
|566
|$868,806
|58.
|Patton Kizzire
|565
|$1,459,426
|59.
|Paul Casey
|549
|$1,747,910
|60.
|Harold Varner III
|531
|$1,300,029
|61.
|Branden Grace
|529
|$983,657
|62.
|Bubba Watson
|521
|$1,443,429
|63.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|516
|$1,429,046
|64.
|Lanto Griffin
|515
|$1,403,035
|65.
|Brendan Steele
|510
|$1,270,411
|66.
|Joel Dahmen
|508
|$1,084,871
|67.
|Kevin Kisner
|501
|$1,196,576
|68.
|Cameron Davis
|498
|$1,145,880
|69.
|Adam Long
|497
|$1,250,633
|70.
|Tyler McCumber
|497
|$916,242
|71.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|488
|$1,027,972
|72.
|J.T. Poston
|485
|$1,174,016
|73.
|Tom Hoge
|483
|$1,198,020
|74.
|Denny McCarthy
|479
|$1,052,673
|75.
|Kevin Streelman
|476
|$1,119,200
|76.
|Matt Wallace
|475
|$1,284,378
|77.
|Sebastian Munoz
|468
|$1,269,197
|78.
|Doug Ghim
|463
|$968,138
|79.
|Matthew NeSmith
|456
|$1,045,926
|80.
|James Hahn
|451
|$1,048,185
|81.
|Brandon Hagy
|446
|$1,081,872
|82.
|Henrik Norlander
|445
|$1,094,864
|83.
|Harry Higgs
|444
|$1,073,363
|84.
|Russell Knox
|439
|$998,464
|85.
|Lucas Glover
|435
|$1,121,231
|86.
|Andrew Putnam
|425
|$1,021,747
|87.
|Matt Kuchar
|423
|$1,289,578
|88.
|Keith Mitchell
|416
|$1,080,518
|89.
|Sepp Straka
|416
|$858,423
|90.
|Zach Johnson
|413
|$1,087,901
|91.
|Doc Redman
|398
|$875,169
|92.
|Shane Lowry
|396
|$1,274,027
|93.
|Brandt Snedeker
|396
|$1,004,161
|94.
|Richy Werenski
|390
|$1,025,284
|95.
|C.T. Pan
|389
|$1,080,906
|96.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|389
|$864,642
|97.
|Nate Lashley
|384
|$812,986
|98.
|Alex Noren
|376
|$886,659
|99.
|Brendon Todd
|374
|$936,810
|100.
|Camilo Villegas
|371
|$842,995
|101.
|Luke List
|365
|$845,657
|102.
|Scott Stallings
|365
|$868,520
|103.
|Kyle Stanley
|362
|$767,448
|104.
|Jason Day
|356
|$951,209
|105.
|Michael Thompson
|347
|$797,198
|106.
|Rory Sabbatini
|334
|$804,166
|107.
|Charles Howell III
|330
|$867,548
|108.
|Chase Seiffert
|329
|$727,756
|109.
|Austin Cook
|323
|$784,619
|110.
|Sam Ryder
|322
|$718,520
|111.
|Dylan Frittelli
|321
|$1,030,674
|112.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|320
|$966,321
|113.
|Brian Stuard
|320
|$741,000
|114.
|Troy Merritt
|319
|$796,926
|115.
|Anirban Lahiri
|315
|$632,237
|116.
|Ian Poulter
|297
|$736,155
|117.
|Adam Hadwin
|296
|$690,770
|118.
|Gary Woodland
|292
|$825,075
|119.
|Brice Garnett
|287
|$527,060
|120.
|Francesco Molinari
|287
|$779,181
|121.
|Adam Schenk
|286
|$503,475
|122.
|Pat Perez
|283
|$570,754
|123.
|Cameron Percy
|280
|$537,802
|124.
|Adam Scott
|276
|$689,360
|125.
|Michael Gligic
|275
|$507,916
|126.
|Vincent Whaley
|271
|$482,329
|127.
|Scott Piercy
|270
|$606,111
|128.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|260
|$662,353
|129.
|Bo Hoag
|252
|$501,612
|130.
|Cameron Champ
|252
|$675,614
|131.
|Rafael Campos
|251
|$497,244
|132.
|Patrick Rodgers
|251
|$573,859
|133.
|Hank Lebioda
|244
|$469,139
|134.
|John Huh
|244
|$534,007
|135.
|Nick Taylor
|241
|$574,854
|136.
|Andrew Landry
|239
|$540,325
|137.
|Chez Reavie
|238
|$585,732
|138.
|Bronson Burgoon
|237
|$536,081
|139.
|Justin Rose
|233
|$717,520
|140.
|Joseph Bramlett
|232
|$544,477
|141.
|Roger Sloan
|229
|$371,124
|142.
|Steve Stricker
|228
|$586,381
|143.
|Vaughn Taylor
|226
|$477,207
|144.
|Kramer Hickok
|218
|$378,475
|145.
|Kris Ventura
|217
|$523,994
|146.
|Danny Willett
|213
|$454,531
|147.
|Rickie Fowler
|209
|$495,701
|148.
|Ryan Armour
|208
|$401,156
|149.
|Chesson Hadley
|205
|$366,807
|150.
|Tyler Duncan
|199
|$432,003
