Sports News

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 3:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through May 16

Points Money
1. Bryson DeChambeau 1,660 $5,690,546
2. Justin Thomas 1,634 $5,719,942
3. Viktor Hovland 1,593 $4,557,155
4. Xander Schauffele 1,423 $4,410,219
5. Sam Burns 1,397 $3,670,374
6. Cameron Smith 1,381 $4,258,720
7. Stewart Cink 1,364 $3,253,260
8. Jordan Spieth 1,322 $3,903,681
9. Patrick Cantlay 1,313 $3,532,353
10. Hideki Matsuyama 1,257 $3,772,604
11. Dustin Johnson 1,203 $3,835,283
12. Billy Horschel 1,178 $3,649,347
13. Jon Rahm 1,149 $3,598,433
14. Harris English 1,122 $3,222,518
15. Joaquin Niemann 1,114 $2,847,553
16. Daniel Berger 1,111 $3,102,706
17. Abraham Ancer 1,110 $2,940,771
18. Tony Finau 1,104 $3,222,524
19. Rory McIlroy 1,073 $3,240,342
20. Max Homa 1,069 $2,943,405
21. Patrick Reed 1,065 $3,133,030
22. Corey Conners 1,040 $3,174,197
23. Jason Kokrak 1,002 $3,261,233
24. Matt Jones 970 $2,268,980
25. Collin Morikawa 968 $2,980,267
26. Sungjae Im 963 $2,775,620
27. Brooks Koepka 960 $2,823,715
28. Carlos Ortiz 940 $2,352,046
29. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 930 $2,523,153
30. Si Woo Kim 915 $2,436,055
31. Charley Hoffman 905 $2,290,259
32. Scottie Scheffler 894 $2,721,593
33. Marc Leishman 883 $2,444,699
34. Keegan Bradley 825 $2,033,612
35. Kevin Na 825 $2,109,364
36. Sergio Garcia 822 $2,222,400
37. Lee Westwood 820 $3,159,275
38. Cameron Tringale 802 $1,913,062
39. Louis Oosthuizen 791 $2,442,109
40. Brian Harman 774 $2,397,488
41. Ryan Palmer 756 $2,125,637
42. Emiliano Grillo 743 $1,625,803
43. Chris Kirk 728 $1,837,538
44. Webb Simpson 704 $2,033,865
45. Russell Henley 684 $1,852,583
46. Martin Laird 655 $1,605,604
47. Matthew Wolff 646 $2,161,354
48. Robert Streb 624 $1,431,469
49. Hudson Swafford 619 $942,544
50. Maverick McNealy 611 $1,548,334
51. Matt Fitzpatrick 596 $1,826,468
52. Aaron Wise 592 $1,501,673
53. Peter Malnati 591 $1,374,276
54. Talor Gooch 590 $1,862,750
55. Charl Schwartzel 575 $1,458,628
56. Wyndham Clark 571 $1,111,312
57. Brian Gay 566 $868,806
58. Patton Kizzire 565 $1,459,426
59. Paul Casey 549 $1,747,910
60. Harold Varner III 531 $1,300,029
61. Branden Grace 529 $983,657
62. Bubba Watson 521 $1,443,429
63. Tyrrell Hatton 516 $1,429,046
64. Lanto Griffin 515 $1,403,035
65. Brendan Steele 510 $1,270,411
66. Joel Dahmen 508 $1,084,871
67. Kevin Kisner 501 $1,196,576
68. Cameron Davis 498 $1,145,880
69. Adam Long 497 $1,250,633
70. Tyler McCumber 497 $916,242
71. Mackenzie Hughes 488 $1,027,972
72. J.T. Poston 485 $1,174,016
73. Tom Hoge 483 $1,198,020
74. Denny McCarthy 479 $1,052,673
75. Kevin Streelman 476 $1,119,200
76. Matt Wallace 475 $1,284,378
77. Sebastian Munoz 468 $1,269,197
78. Doug Ghim 463 $968,138
79. Matthew NeSmith 456 $1,045,926
80. James Hahn 451 $1,048,185
81. Brandon Hagy 446 $1,081,872
82. Henrik Norlander 445 $1,094,864
83. Harry Higgs 444 $1,073,363
84. Russell Knox 439 $998,464
85. Lucas Glover 435 $1,121,231
86. Andrew Putnam 425 $1,021,747
87. Matt Kuchar 423 $1,289,578
88. Keith Mitchell 416 $1,080,518
89. Sepp Straka 416 $858,423
90. Zach Johnson 413 $1,087,901
91. Doc Redman 398 $875,169
92. Shane Lowry 396 $1,274,027
93. Brandt Snedeker 396 $1,004,161
94. Richy Werenski 390 $1,025,284
95. C.T. Pan 389 $1,080,906
96. Jhonattan Vegas 389 $864,642
97. Nate Lashley 384 $812,986
98. Alex Noren 376 $886,659
99. Brendon Todd 374 $936,810
100. Camilo Villegas 371 $842,995
101. Luke List 365 $845,657
102. Scott Stallings 365 $868,520
103. Kyle Stanley 362 $767,448
104. Jason Day 356 $951,209
105. Michael Thompson 347 $797,198
106. Rory Sabbatini 334 $804,166
107. Charles Howell III 330 $867,548
108. Chase Seiffert 329 $727,756
109. Austin Cook 323 $784,619
110. Sam Ryder 322 $718,520
111. Dylan Frittelli 321 $1,030,674
112. Tommy Fleetwood 320 $966,321
113. Brian Stuard 320 $741,000
114. Troy Merritt 319 $796,926
115. Anirban Lahiri 315 $632,237
116. Ian Poulter 297 $736,155
117. Adam Hadwin 296 $690,770
118. Gary Woodland 292 $825,075
119. Brice Garnett 287 $527,060
120. Francesco Molinari 287 $779,181
121. Adam Schenk 286 $503,475
122. Pat Perez 283 $570,754
123. Cameron Percy 280 $537,802
124. Adam Scott 276 $689,360
125. Michael Gligic 275 $507,916
126. Vincent Whaley 271 $482,329
127. Scott Piercy 270 $606,111
128. Erik Van Rooyen 260 $662,353
129. Bo Hoag 252 $501,612
130. Cameron Champ 252 $675,614
131. Rafael Campos 251 $497,244
132. Patrick Rodgers 251 $573,859
133. Hank Lebioda 244 $469,139
134. John Huh 244 $534,007
135. Nick Taylor 241 $574,854
136. Andrew Landry 239 $540,325
137. Chez Reavie 238 $585,732
138. Bronson Burgoon 237 $536,081
139. Justin Rose 233 $717,520
140. Joseph Bramlett 232 $544,477
141. Roger Sloan 229 $371,124
142. Steve Stricker 228 $586,381
143. Vaughn Taylor 226 $477,207
144. Kramer Hickok 218 $378,475
145. Kris Ventura 217 $523,994
146. Danny Willett 213 $454,531
147. Rickie Fowler 209 $495,701
148. Ryan Armour 208 $401,156
149. Chesson Hadley 205 $366,807
150. Tyler Duncan 199 $432,003

