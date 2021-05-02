PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|Final Round
Sam Burns (500), $1,242,000 67-63-69-68_267
Keegan Bradley (300), $752,100 64-66-69-71_270
Viktor Hovland (163), $407,100 69-69-68-65_271
Cameron Tringale (163), $407,100 69-67-67-68_271
Abraham Ancer (110), $282,900 67-70-66-69_272
Max Homa (95), $241,500 66-68-66-74_274
Vaughn Taylor (95), $241,500 70-67-69-68_274
Troy Merritt (80), $201,825 68-69-68-70_275
Joaquin Niemann (80), $201,825 68-68-67-72_275
Louis Oosthuizen (80), $201,825 73-67-66-69_275
Brandt Snedeker (68), $167,325 69-69-67-71_276
Camilo Villegas (68), $167,325 71-68-69-68_276
Bronson Burgoon (55), $127,305 71-68-68-70_277
Jason Kokrak (55), $127,305 67-69-70-71_277
Hank Lebioda (55), $127,305 66-69-71-71_277
Justin Thomas (55), $127,305 69-71-67-70_277
Bubba Watson (55), $127,305 70-67-68-72_277
Charley Hoffman (47), $98,325 68-66-70-74_278
Ted Potter, Jr. (47), $98,325 67-73-63-75_278
Adam Schenk (47), $98,325 71-69-71-67_278
Paul Casey (37), $65,291 68-71-72-68_279
Corey Conners (37), $65,291 70-68-70-71_279
Russell Knox (37), $65,291 69-70-70-70_279
Danny Lee (37), $65,291 70-67-70-72_279
Matthew NeSmith (37), $65,291 70-69-69-71_279
Alex Noren (37), $65,291 73-68-70-68_279
Ian Poulter (37), $65,291 69-71-69-70_279
Charl Schwartzel (37), $65,291 70-65-74-70_279
Michael Gligic (23), $40,572 69-68-74-69_280
Sungjae Im (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280
Zach Johnson (23), $40,572 68-67-74-71_280
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (23), $40,572 69-69-71-71_280
Kevin Na (23), $40,572 68-69-70-73_280
Pat Perez (23), $40,572 68-68-72-72_280
Scottie Scheffler (23), $40,572 73-67-66-74_280
Scott Stallings (23), $40,572 67-69-73-71_280
Jimmy Walker (23), $40,572 72-69-69-70_280
Vincent Whaley (23), $40,572 69-71-70-70_280
Scott Brown (13), $25,875 67-72-71-71_281
Tyler Duncan (13), $25,875 70-71-72-68_281
Beau Hossler (13), $25,875 68-72-75-66_281
Charles Howell III (13), $25,875 70-68-70-73_281
Denny McCarthy (13), $25,875 72-69-68-72_281
Ryan Moore (13), $25,875 66-74-71-70_281
Doc Redman (13), $25,875 68-72-73-68_281
Kyle Stanley (13), $25,875 68-70-72-71_281
Bo Van Pelt (13), $25,875 71-67-69-74_281
Wesley Bryan (8), $17,687 69-71-72-70_282
Lucas Glover (8), $17,687 69-65-77-71_282
Dustin Johnson (8), $17,687 71-68-74-69_282
Tom Lewis (8), $17,687 70-65-74-73_282
Henrik Norlander (8), $17,687 69-69-72-72_282
Jhonattan Vegas (8), $17,687 70-69-71-72_282
Luke Donald (6), $16,215 69-72-71-71_283
Branden Grace (6), $16,215 69-68-75-71_283
J.T. Poston (6), $16,215 68-73-70-72_283
Jason Dufner (5), $15,801 70-71-68-75_284
Kramer Hickok (5), $15,801 67-74-70-73_284
Peter Uihlein (5), $15,801 73-68-72-71_284
Wyndham Clark (5), $15,387 69-72-68-76_285
Brandon Hagy (5), $15,387 74-67-72-72_285
Patton Kizzire (5), $15,387 66-75-76-68_285
Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,904 71-70-74-71_286
Chase Koepka, $14,904 68-70-72-76_286
Ryan Palmer (4), $14,904 70-70-70-76_286
Henrik Stenson (4), $14,904 71-70-72-73_286
Byeong Hun An (4), $14,559 70-71-71-77_289
J.B. Holmes (3), $14,421 70-71-74-76_291
Keith Mitchell (3), $14,283 70-70-71-82_293
