PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Second Round
Matt Wallace 69-67_136 -6
Gary Woodland 67-69_136 -6
Patrick Rodgers 68-68_136 -6
Kramer Hickok 68-69_137 -5
Scott Piercy 70-68_138 -4
Rory McIlroy 72-66_138 -4
Keith Mitchell 67-71_138 -4
Carlos Ortiz 70-68_138 -4
Scott Stallings 69-69_138 -4
Luke List 67-72_139 -3
Phil Mickelson 64-75_139 -3
Bubba Watson 70-69_139 -3
Abraham Ancer 69-70_139 -3
Joel Dahmen 68-72_140 -2
Stewart Cink 71-69_140 -2
Patrick Reed 71-69_140 -2
Matt Jones 69-71_140 -2
Ben Martin 69-71_140 -2
Emiliano Grillo 74-66_140 -2
Roger Sloan 76-64_140 -2
Brian Harman 68-72_140 -2
Satoshi Kodaira 68-72_140 -2
Vincent Whaley 72-68_140 -2
Talor Gooch 70-71_141 -1
Brian Stuard 68-73_141 -1
Kevin Streelman 69-72_141 -1
Cameron Davis 70-71_141 -1
Nick Taylor 74-67_141 -1
Corey Conners 69-72_141 -1
Russell Knox 70-71_141 -1
Keegan Bradley 66-75_141 -1
Kyle Stanley 67-74_141 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 70-71_141 -1
Ryan Moore 69-72_141 -1
Johnson Wagner 73-68_141 -1
Peter Malnati 67-74_141 -1
Viktor Hovland 69-72_141 -1
Pat Perez 69-72_141 -1
Patton Kizzire 69-72_141 -1
Harris English 72-69_141 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 67-75_142 E
Brandon Hagy 73-69_142 E
Joaquin Niemann 71-71_142 E
Jason Dufner 71-71_142 E
Andrew Putnam 70-72_142 E
Charl Schwartzel 71-71_142 E
Tim Wilkinson 74-68_142 E
J.T. Poston 72-70_142 E
Justin Thomas 69-73_142 E
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71_142 E
Hunter Mahan 68-75_143 +1
Xander Schauffele 72-71_143 +1
Lanto Griffin 75-68_143 +1
Sean O’Hair 70-73_143 +1
Seamus Power 71-72_143 +1
Hank Lebioda 72-71_143 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77_143 +1
C.T. Pan 74-69_143 +1
Aaron Wise 72-71_143 +1
Richy Werenski 70-73_143 +1
Sepp Straka 69-74_143 +1
Matthew NeSmith 75-68_143 +1
Wyndham Clark 71-72_143 +1
Beau Hossler 73-71_144 +2
Bryson DeChambeau 70-74_144 +2
Shane Lowry 71-73_144 +2
Kevin Tway 73-71_144 +2
Brendan Steele 72-72_144 +2
K.J. Choi 70-74_144 +2
Jonas Blixt 71-73_144 +2
D.J. Trahan 74-70_144 +2
Russell Henley 74-70_144 +2
Bo Van Pelt 72-72_144 +2
J.J. Spaun 69-75_144 +2
Jimmy Walker 72-72_144 +2
Zach Johnson 69-75_144 +2
Michael Gligic 77-67_144 +2
The following players failed to make the cut
Lucas Glover 74-71_145 +3
Harold Varner III 72-73_145 +3
Ryan Armour 71-74_145 +3
Xinjun Zhang 71-74_145 +3
Byeong Hun An 76-69_145 +3
Harry Higgs 74-71_145 +3
Cameron Tringale 72-73_145 +3
Patrick Cantlay 72-73_145 +3
Jason Day 72-73_145 +3
Luke Donald 72-73_145 +3
Troy Merritt 70-75_145 +3
Robert Streb 71-74_145 +3
Nate Lashley 69-76_145 +3
Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145 +3
Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145 +3
Joseph Bramlett 70-75_145 +3
Chase Seiffert 71-75_146 +4
James Hahn 72-74_146 +4
Michael Thompson 72-74_146 +4
Brice Garnett 76-70_146 +4
Adam Hadwin 74-72_146 +4
Tom Hoge 70-76_146 +4
Will Zalatoris 71-75_146 +4
Rob Oppenheim 72-74_146 +4
Kris Ventura 74-72_146 +4
Maverick McNealy 72-74_146 +4
Doc Redman 72-74_146 +4
Erik van Rooyen 73-73_146 +4
Jon Rahm 76-70_146 +4
Ian Poulter 72-74_146 +4
Tony Finau 73-73_146 +4
Francesco Molinari 72-74_146 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 74-72_146 +4
Adam Schenk 74-72_146 +4
Bo Hoag 71-75_146 +4
Tom Lewis 75-71_146 +4
Robby Shelton 74-73_147 +5
Martin Trainer 74-73_147 +5
Rickie Fowler 70-77_147 +5
John Huh 74-73_147 +5
Will Gordon 74-73_147 +5
Scott Brown 71-76_147 +5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-73_147 +5
Bill Haas 76-72_148 +6
Cameron Percy 72-76_148 +6
Rafael Campos 69-79_148 +6
Lucas Herbert 76-72_148 +6
David Hearn 71-78_149 +7
Bronson Burgoon 79-70_149 +7
Chesson Hadley 72-77_149 +7
Tyler McCumber 74-75_149 +7
Vaughn Taylor 72-77_149 +7
Rory Sabbatini 72-78_150 +8
Patrick Cover 75-75_150 +8
Sebastian Cappelen 74-76_150 +8
Mark Hubbard 70-80_150 +8
Sebastián Muñoz 73-77_150 +8
Chez Reavie 71-79_150 +8
Sungjae Im 68-82_150 +8
Grayson Murray 73-77_150 +8
Ryan Brehm 76-74_150 +8
Austin Cook 78-73_151 +9
J.B. Holmes 78-73_151 +9
Sam Ryder 74-78_152 +10
Denny McCarthy 77-75_152 +10
Scott Harrington 75-77_152 +10
Kelly Kraft 73-79_152 +10
D.A. Points 77-76_153 +11
Keenan Huskey 77-76_153 +11
Max Homa 77-76_153 +11
Adam Long 77-76_153 +11
Sung Kang 75-79_154 +12
Michael Kim 73-81_154 +12
Tyler Duncan 72-82_154 +12
Justin Suh 71-84_155 +13
Henrik Norlander 80-76_156 +14
Cory Schneider 81-80_161 +19
