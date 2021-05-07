PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|First Round
Matt Wallace 69-67_136
Gary Woodland 67-69_136
Patrick Rodgers 68-68_136
Kramer Hickok 68-69_137
Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.
Scott Piercy 70-68_138
Rory McIlroy 72-66_138
Keith Mitchell 67-71_138
Carlos Ortiz 70-68_138
Scott Stallings 69-69_138
Luke List 67-72_139
Phil Mickelson 64-75_139
Bubba Watson 70-69_139
Abraham Ancer 69-70_139
Joel Dahmen 68-72_140
Stewart Cink 71-69_140
Patrick Reed 71-69_140
Matt Jones 69-71_140
Ben Martin 69-71_140
Emiliano Grillo 74-66_140
Roger Sloan 76-64_140
Brian Harman 68-72_140
Satoshi Kodaira 68-72_140
Vincent Whaley 72-68_140
Talor Gooch 70-71_141
Brian Stuard 68-73_141
Kevin Streelman 69-72_141
Cameron Davis 70-71_141
Nick Taylor 74-67_141
Corey Conners 69-72_141
Russell Knox 70-71_141
Keegan Bradley 66-75_141
Kyle Stanley 67-74_141
Jhonattan Vegas 70-71_141
Ryan Moore 69-72_141
Johnson Wagner 73-68_141
Peter Malnati 67-74_141
Viktor Hovland 69-72_141
Pat Perez 69-72_141
Patton Kizzire 69-72_141
Harris English 72-69_141
Tommy Fleetwood 67-75_142
Brandon Hagy 73-69_142
Joaquin Niemann 71-71_142
Jason Dufner 71-71_142
Andrew Putnam 70-72_142
Charl Schwartzel 71-71_142
Tim Wilkinson 74-68_142
J.T. Poston 72-70_142
Justin Thomas 69-73_142
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71_142
Hunter Mahan 68-75_143
Xander Schauffele 72-71_143
Lanto Griffin 75-68_143
Sean O’Hair 70-73_143
Seamus Power 71-72_143
Hank Lebioda 72-71_143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77_143
C.T. Pan 74-69_143
Aaron Wise 72-71_143
Richy Werenski 70-73_143
Sepp Straka 69-74_143
Matthew NeSmith 75-68_143
Wyndham Clark 71-72_143
Beau Hossler 73-71_144
Bryson DeChambeau 70-74_144
Shane Lowry 71-73_144
Kevin Tway 73-71_144
Brendan Steele 72-72_144
K.J. Choi 70-74_144
Jonas Blixt 71-73_144
D.J. Trahan 74-70_144
Russell Henley 74-70_144
Bo Van Pelt 72-72_144
J.J. Spaun 69-75_144
Jimmy Walker 72-72_144
Zach Johnson 69-75_144
Michael Gligic 77-67_144
The following players failed to make the cut
Lucas Glover 74-71_145
Harold Varner III 72-73_145
Ryan Armour 71-74_145
Xinjun Zhang 71-74_145
Byeong Hun An 76-69_145
Harry Higgs 74-71_145
Cameron Tringale 72-73_145
Patrick Cantlay 72-73_145
Jason Day 72-73_145
Luke Donald 72-73_145
Troy Merritt 70-75_145
Robert Streb 71-74_145
Nate Lashley 69-76_145
Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145
Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145
Joseph Bramlett 70-75_145
Chase Seiffert 71-75_146
James Hahn 72-74_146
Michael Thompson 72-74_146
Brice Garnett 76-70_146
Adam Hadwin 74-72_146
Tom Hoge 70-76_146
Will Zalatoris 71-75_146
Rob Oppenheim 72-74_146
Kris Ventura 74-72_146
Maverick McNealy 72-74_146
Doc Redman 72-74_146
Erik van Rooyen 73-73_146
Jon Rahm 76-70_146
Ian Poulter 72-74_146
Tony Finau 73-73_146
Francesco Molinari 72-74_146
Mackenzie Hughes 74-72_146
Adam Schenk 74-72_146
Bo Hoag 71-75_146
Tom Lewis 75-71_146
Robby Shelton 74-73_147
Martin Trainer 74-73_147
Rickie Fowler 70-77_147
John Huh 74-73_147
Will Gordon 74-73_147
Scott Brown 71-76_147
Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-73_147
Bill Haas 76-72_148
Cameron Percy 72-76_148
Rafael Campos 69-79_148
Lucas Herbert 76-72_148
David Hearn 71-78_149
Bronson Burgoon 79-70_149
Chesson Hadley 72-77_149
Tyler McCumber 74-75_149
Vaughn Taylor 72-77_149
Rory Sabbatini 72-78_150
Patrick Cover 75-75_150
Sebastian Cappelen 74-76_150
Mark Hubbard 70-80_150
Sebastián Muñoz 73-77_150
Chez Reavie 71-79_150
Sungjae Im 68-82_150
Grayson Murray 73-77_150
Ryan Brehm 76-74_150
Austin Cook 78-73_151
J.B. Holmes 78-73_151
Sam Ryder 74-78_152
Denny McCarthy 77-75_152
Scott Harrington 75-77_152
Kelly Kraft 73-79_152
D.A. Points 77-76_153
Keenan Huskey 77-76_153
Max Homa 77-76_153
Adam Long 77-76_153
Sung Kang 75-79_154
Michael Kim 73-81_154
Tyler Duncan 72-82_154
Justin Suh 71-84_155
Henrik Norlander 80-76_156
Cory Schneider 81-80_161
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments