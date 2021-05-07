PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Friday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $8.1 million Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71 First Round

Matt Wallace 69-67_136

Gary Woodland 67-69_136

Patrick Rodgers 68-68_136

Kramer Hickok 68-69_137

Scott Piercy 70-68_138

Rory McIlroy 72-66_138

Keith Mitchell 67-71_138

Carlos Ortiz 70-68_138

Scott Stallings 69-69_138

Luke List 67-72_139

Phil Mickelson 64-75_139

Bubba Watson 70-69_139

Abraham Ancer 69-70_139

Joel Dahmen 68-72_140

Stewart Cink 71-69_140

Patrick Reed 71-69_140

Matt Jones 69-71_140

Ben Martin 69-71_140

Emiliano Grillo 74-66_140

Roger Sloan 76-64_140

Brian Harman 68-72_140

Satoshi Kodaira 68-72_140

Vincent Whaley 72-68_140

Talor Gooch 70-71_141

Brian Stuard 68-73_141

Kevin Streelman 69-72_141

Cameron Davis 70-71_141

Nick Taylor 74-67_141

Corey Conners 69-72_141

Russell Knox 70-71_141

Keegan Bradley 66-75_141

Kyle Stanley 67-74_141

Jhonattan Vegas 70-71_141

Ryan Moore 69-72_141

Johnson Wagner 73-68_141

Peter Malnati 67-74_141

Viktor Hovland 69-72_141

Pat Perez 69-72_141

Patton Kizzire 69-72_141

Harris English 72-69_141

Tommy Fleetwood 67-75_142

Brandon Hagy 73-69_142

Joaquin Niemann 71-71_142

Jason Dufner 71-71_142

Andrew Putnam 70-72_142

Charl Schwartzel 71-71_142

Tim Wilkinson 74-68_142

J.T. Poston 72-70_142

Justin Thomas 69-73_142

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-71_142

Hunter Mahan 68-75_143

Xander Schauffele 72-71_143

Lanto Griffin 75-68_143

Sean O’Hair 70-73_143

Seamus Power 71-72_143

Hank Lebioda 72-71_143

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-77_143

C.T. Pan 74-69_143

Aaron Wise 72-71_143

Richy Werenski 70-73_143

Sepp Straka 69-74_143

Matthew NeSmith 75-68_143

Wyndham Clark 71-72_143

Beau Hossler 73-71_144

Bryson DeChambeau 70-74_144

Shane Lowry 71-73_144

Kevin Tway 73-71_144

Brendan Steele 72-72_144

K.J. Choi 70-74_144

Jonas Blixt 71-73_144

D.J. Trahan 74-70_144

Russell Henley 74-70_144

Bo Van Pelt 72-72_144

J.J. Spaun 69-75_144

Jimmy Walker 72-72_144

Zach Johnson 69-75_144

Michael Gligic 77-67_144

The following players failed to make the cut

Lucas Glover 74-71_145

Harold Varner III 72-73_145

Ryan Armour 71-74_145

Xinjun Zhang 71-74_145

Byeong Hun An 76-69_145

Harry Higgs 74-71_145

Cameron Tringale 72-73_145

Patrick Cantlay 72-73_145

Jason Day 72-73_145

Luke Donald 72-73_145

Troy Merritt 70-75_145

Robert Streb 71-74_145

Nate Lashley 69-76_145

Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145

Akshay Bhatia 73-72_145

Joseph Bramlett 70-75_145

Chase Seiffert 71-75_146

James Hahn 72-74_146

Michael Thompson 72-74_146

Brice Garnett 76-70_146

Adam Hadwin 74-72_146

Tom Hoge 70-76_146

Will Zalatoris 71-75_146

Rob Oppenheim 72-74_146

Kris Ventura 74-72_146

Maverick McNealy 72-74_146

Doc Redman 72-74_146

Erik van Rooyen 73-73_146

Jon Rahm 76-70_146

Ian Poulter 72-74_146

Tony Finau 73-73_146

Francesco Molinari 72-74_146

Mackenzie Hughes 74-72_146

Adam Schenk 74-72_146

Bo Hoag 71-75_146

Tom Lewis 75-71_146

Robby Shelton 74-73_147

Martin Trainer 74-73_147

Rickie Fowler 70-77_147

John Huh 74-73_147

Will Gordon 74-73_147

Scott Brown 71-76_147

Rafa Cabrera Bello 74-73_147

Bill Haas 76-72_148

Cameron Percy 72-76_148

Rafael Campos 69-79_148

Lucas Herbert 76-72_148

David Hearn 71-78_149

Bronson Burgoon 79-70_149

Chesson Hadley 72-77_149

Tyler McCumber 74-75_149

Vaughn Taylor 72-77_149

Rory Sabbatini 72-78_150

Patrick Cover 75-75_150

Sebastian Cappelen 74-76_150

Mark Hubbard 70-80_150

Sebastián Muñoz 73-77_150

Chez Reavie 71-79_150

Sungjae Im 68-82_150

Grayson Murray 73-77_150

Ryan Brehm 76-74_150

Austin Cook 78-73_151

J.B. Holmes 78-73_151

Sam Ryder 74-78_152

Denny McCarthy 77-75_152

Scott Harrington 75-77_152

Kelly Kraft 73-79_152

D.A. Points 77-76_153

Keenan Huskey 77-76_153

Max Homa 77-76_153

Adam Long 77-76_153

Sung Kang 75-79_154

Michael Kim 73-81_154

Tyler Duncan 72-82_154

Justin Suh 71-84_155

Henrik Norlander 80-76_156

Cory Schneider 81-80_161

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.