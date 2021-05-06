PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Purse: $8.1 million
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|First Round
Phil Mickelson 32-32_64
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 32-34_66
Keegan Bradley 33-33_66
Peter Malnati 32-35_67
Tommy Fleetwood 35-32_67
Luke List 33-34_67
Gary Woodland 34-33_67
Keith Mitchell 33-34_67
Kyle Stanley 35-32_67
Brian Harman 34-34_68
Sungjae Im 34-34_68
Satoshi Kodaira 33-35_68
Hunter Mahan 36-32_68
Brian Stuard 34-34_68
Joel Dahmen 32-36_68
Patrick Rodgers 31-37_68
Kramer Hickok 32-36_68
J.J. Spaun 35-34_69
Pat Perez 37-32_69
Justin Thomas 35-34_69
Viktor Hovland 34-35_69
Nate Lashley 34-35_69
Zach Johnson 35-34_69
Patton Kizzire 33-36_69
Sepp Straka 36-33_69
Abraham Ancer 37-32_69
Scott Stallings 34-35_69
Rafael Campos 35-34_69
Matt Wallace 36-33_69
Kevin Streelman 32-37_69
Corey Conners 34-35_69
Matt Jones 34-35_69
Ben Martin 33-36_69
Ryan Moore 34-35_69
Mark Hubbard 35-35_70
Carlos Ortiz 35-35_70
Troy Merritt 33-37_70
Rickie Fowler 34-36_70
Richy Werenski 33-37_70
Jamie Lovemark 36-34_70
Joseph Bramlett 35-35_70
Talor Gooch 35-35_70
Cameron Davis 34-36_70
Bryson DeChambeau 33-37_70
Scott Piercy 36-34_70
Andrew Putnam 37-33_70
Bubba Watson 34-36_70
Russell Knox 33-37_70
K.J. Choi 36-34_70
Tom Hoge 34-36_70
Jhonattan Vegas 36-34_70
Sean O’Hair 34-36_70
Chez Reavie 37-34_71
Robert Streb 35-36_71
Ted Potter, Jr. 37-34_71
Scott Brown 34-37_71
Bo Hoag 34-37_71
Wyndham Clark 35-36_71
David Hearn 36-35_71
Chase Seiffert 36-35_71
Joaquin Niemann 35-36_71
Ryan Armour 37-34_71
Stewart Cink 33-38_71
Patrick Reed 34-37_71
Shane Lowry 36-35_71
Jason Dufner 36-35_71
Jonas Blixt 36-35_71
Xinjun Zhang 32-39_71
Charl Schwartzel 36-35_71
Will Zalatoris 35-36_71
Seamus Power 37-34_71
Justin Suh 32-39_71
Bo Van Pelt 36-36_72
Doc Redman 37-35_72
Maverick McNealy 37-35_72
Cameron Tringale 36-36_72
J.T. Poston 36-36_72
Jason Day 34-38_72
Patrick Cantlay 35-37_72
Jimmy Walker 35-37_72
Ian Poulter 34-38_72
Luke Donald 36-36_72
Aaron Wise 36-36_72
Tyler Duncan 38-34_72
Francesco Molinari 34-38_72
Harris English 35-37_72
Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72
Cameron Percy 34-38_72
Vincent Whaley 36-36_72
James Hahn 37-35_72
Harold Varner III 39-33_72
Rory Sabbatini 37-35_72
Xander Schauffele 36-36_72
Michael Thompson 36-36_72
Rory McIlroy 34-38_72
Brendan Steele 36-36_72
Chesson Hadley 37-35_72
Hank Lebioda 37-35_72
Rob Oppenheim 35-37_72
Johnson Wagner 35-38_73
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73
Sebastián Muñoz 37-36_73
Michael Kim 38-35_73
Tony Finau 37-36_73
Grayson Murray 34-39_73
Kelly Kraft 35-38_73
Akshay Bhatia 34-39_73
Beau Hossler 35-38_73
Brandon Hagy 37-36_73
Kevin Tway 37-36_73
Harry Higgs 36-38_74
Russell Henley 34-40_74
Seung-Yul Noh 36-38_74
Tim Wilkinson 40-34_74
C.T. Pan 36-38_74
Mackenzie Hughes 38-36_74
John Huh 37-37_74
Will Gordon 36-38_74
Adam Schenk 35-39_74
Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-37_74
Robby Shelton 37-37_74
Lucas Glover 36-38_74
Nick Taylor 36-38_74
Martin Trainer 36-38_74
Adam Hadwin 37-37_74
Emiliano Grillo 40-34_74
Sam Ryder 37-37_74
D.J. Trahan 35-39_74
Tyler McCumber 38-36_74
Kris Ventura 38-36_74
Sebastian Cappelen 37-37_74
Scott Harrington 35-40_75
Matthew NeSmith 37-38_75
Tom Lewis 37-38_75
Lanto Griffin 37-38_75
Sung Kang 37-38_75
Patrick Cover 42-33_75
Byeong Hun An 37-39_76
Jon Rahm 37-39_76
Ryan Brehm 39-37_76
Lucas Herbert 38-38_76
Brice Garnett 36-40_76
Bill Haas 39-37_76
Roger Sloan 40-36_76
Denny McCarthy 37-40_77
Adam Long 37-40_77
Max Homa 35-42_77
Michael Gligic 38-39_77
D.A. Points 39-38_77
Keenan Huskey 34-43_77
J.B. Holmes 38-40_78
Austin Cook 38-40_78
Bronson Burgoon 41-38_79
Henrik Norlander 42-38_80
Cory Schneider 40-41_81
