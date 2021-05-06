Trending:
PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 7:45 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
First Round

Phil Mickelson 32-32_64

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 32-34_66

Keegan Bradley 33-33_66

Peter Malnati 32-35_67

Tommy Fleetwood 35-32_67

Luke List 33-34_67

Gary Woodland 34-33_67

Keith Mitchell 33-34_67

Kyle Stanley 35-32_67

Brian Harman 34-34_68

Sungjae Im 34-34_68

Satoshi Kodaira 33-35_68

Hunter Mahan 36-32_68

Brian Stuard 34-34_68

Joel Dahmen 32-36_68

Patrick Rodgers 31-37_68

Kramer Hickok 32-36_68

J.J. Spaun 35-34_69

Pat Perez 37-32_69

Justin Thomas 35-34_69

Viktor Hovland 34-35_69

Nate Lashley 34-35_69

Zach Johnson 35-34_69

Patton Kizzire 33-36_69

Sepp Straka 36-33_69

Abraham Ancer 37-32_69

Scott Stallings 34-35_69

Rafael Campos 35-34_69

Matt Wallace 36-33_69

Kevin Streelman 32-37_69

Corey Conners 34-35_69

Matt Jones 34-35_69

Ben Martin 33-36_69

Ryan Moore 34-35_69

Mark Hubbard 35-35_70

Carlos Ortiz 35-35_70

Troy Merritt 33-37_70

Rickie Fowler 34-36_70

Richy Werenski 33-37_70

Jamie Lovemark 36-34_70

Joseph Bramlett 35-35_70

Talor Gooch 35-35_70

Cameron Davis 34-36_70

Bryson DeChambeau 33-37_70

Scott Piercy 36-34_70

Andrew Putnam 37-33_70

Bubba Watson 34-36_70

Russell Knox 33-37_70

K.J. Choi 36-34_70

Tom Hoge 34-36_70

Jhonattan Vegas 36-34_70

Sean O’Hair 34-36_70

Chez Reavie 37-34_71

Robert Streb 35-36_71

Ted Potter, Jr. 37-34_71

Scott Brown 34-37_71

Bo Hoag 34-37_71

Wyndham Clark 35-36_71

David Hearn 36-35_71

Chase Seiffert 36-35_71

Joaquin Niemann 35-36_71

Ryan Armour 37-34_71

Stewart Cink 33-38_71

Patrick Reed 34-37_71

Shane Lowry 36-35_71

Jason Dufner 36-35_71

Jonas Blixt 36-35_71

Xinjun Zhang 32-39_71

Charl Schwartzel 36-35_71

Will Zalatoris 35-36_71

Seamus Power 37-34_71

Justin Suh 32-39_71

Bo Van Pelt 36-36_72

Doc Redman 37-35_72

Maverick McNealy 37-35_72

Cameron Tringale 36-36_72

J.T. Poston 36-36_72

Jason Day 34-38_72

Patrick Cantlay 35-37_72

Jimmy Walker 35-37_72

Ian Poulter 34-38_72

Luke Donald 36-36_72

Aaron Wise 36-36_72

Tyler Duncan 38-34_72

Francesco Molinari 34-38_72

Harris English 35-37_72

Vaughn Taylor 36-36_72

Cameron Percy 34-38_72

Vincent Whaley 36-36_72

James Hahn 37-35_72

Harold Varner III 39-33_72

Rory Sabbatini 37-35_72

Xander Schauffele 36-36_72

Michael Thompson 36-36_72

Rory McIlroy 34-38_72

Brendan Steele 36-36_72

Chesson Hadley 37-35_72

Hank Lebioda 37-35_72

Rob Oppenheim 35-37_72

Johnson Wagner 35-38_73

Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73

Sebastián Muñoz 37-36_73

Michael Kim 38-35_73

Tony Finau 37-36_73

Grayson Murray 34-39_73

Kelly Kraft 35-38_73

Akshay Bhatia 34-39_73

Beau Hossler 35-38_73

Brandon Hagy 37-36_73

Kevin Tway 37-36_73

Harry Higgs 36-38_74

Russell Henley 34-40_74

Seung-Yul Noh 36-38_74

Tim Wilkinson 40-34_74

C.T. Pan 36-38_74

Mackenzie Hughes 38-36_74

John Huh 37-37_74

Will Gordon 36-38_74

Adam Schenk 35-39_74

Rafa Cabrera Bello 37-37_74

Robby Shelton 37-37_74

Lucas Glover 36-38_74

Nick Taylor 36-38_74

Martin Trainer 36-38_74

Adam Hadwin 37-37_74

Emiliano Grillo 40-34_74

Sam Ryder 37-37_74

D.J. Trahan 35-39_74

Tyler McCumber 38-36_74

Kris Ventura 38-36_74

Sebastian Cappelen 37-37_74

Scott Harrington 35-40_75

Matthew NeSmith 37-38_75

Tom Lewis 37-38_75

Lanto Griffin 37-38_75

Sung Kang 37-38_75

Patrick Cover 42-33_75

Byeong Hun An 37-39_76

Jon Rahm 37-39_76

Ryan Brehm 39-37_76

Lucas Herbert 38-38_76

Brice Garnett 36-40_76

Bill Haas 39-37_76

Roger Sloan 40-36_76

Denny McCarthy 37-40_77

Adam Long 37-40_77

Max Homa 35-42_77

Michael Gligic 38-39_77

D.A. Points 39-38_77

Keenan Huskey 34-43_77

J.B. Holmes 38-40_78

Austin Cook 38-40_78

Bronson Burgoon 41-38_79

Henrik Norlander 42-38_80

Cory Schneider 40-41_81

