Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 1 0 1
D.C. United 0 0 0

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 2 (Monteiro), 45th+1 minute.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; D.C. United, Jon Kempin, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 65th; Blake, Philadelphia, 90th+6.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Diego Blas, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

A_6,200.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Jose Martinez (Daniel Gazdag, 67th), Jamiro Monteiro (Matt Real, 85th); Cory Burke (Sergio Santos, 67th), Kacper Przybylko.

D.C. United_Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro (Donovan Pines, 78th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Joseph Mora (Kevin Paredes, 60th); Russell Canouse, Edison Flores (Julian Gressel, 4th), Andy Najar, Moses Nyeman (Ola Kamara, 46th), Drew Skundrich (Felipe Martins, 79th); Paul Arriola, Adrien Perez.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds