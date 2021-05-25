Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 2 2 2 Totals 29 0 5 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 2 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 Miller lf 3 1 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 Duvall cf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 2 0 0 0 Cooper rf 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 Berti 3b 3 0 1 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Alcantara p 2 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Díaz ph-2b 1 0 0 0 McCutchen ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 200 000 — 2 Miami 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 0, Miami 6. HR_Hoskins (10). SB_Chisholm Jr. (9), Berti (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez W,2-0 6 3 0 0 3 5 Coonrod H,6 1 1 0 0 1 0 Alvarado H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Neris S,8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0

Miami Alcantara L,2-4 8 2 2 2 1 4 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:49. A_4,864 (36,742).

