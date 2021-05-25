Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Philadelphia 1, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 0, Miami 6. HR_Hoskins (10). SB_Chisholm Jr. (9), Berti (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez W,2-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Coonrod H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris S,8-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara L,2-4
|8
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Detwiler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:49. A_4,864 (36,742).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments