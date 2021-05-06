On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Taylor rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
McKinney lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Maile c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Cain ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-García ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 4 2 3 13
McCutchen lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .198
Miller rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .280
Moniak rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .242
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .219
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Herrera cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .133
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 3 0
Philadelphia 000 000 11x_2 4 0

a-singled for Maile in the 9th. b-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McKinney (3), Hoskins (9). HR_Bohm (4), off Woodruff. RBIs_Bohm (16), Hoskins (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Vogelbach); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Gregorius). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

LIDP_Maile.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 2-1 6 2-3 2 1 1 2 11 103 1.73
Perdomo 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 25 6.23
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 3-2 9 3 0 0 0 8 118 2.83

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:41. A_10,768 (42,792).

Sports News

