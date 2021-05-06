Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Cain ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|3
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Miller rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Moniak rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|11x_2
|4
|0
a-singled for Maile in the 9th. b-singled for Perdomo in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 2, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McKinney (3), Hoskins (9). HR_Bohm (4), off Woodruff. RBIs_Bohm (16), Hoskins (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Vogelbach); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Gregorius). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
LIDP_Maile.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|11
|103
|1.73
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.23
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 3-2
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|118
|2.83
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:41. A_10,768 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments