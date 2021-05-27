Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Quinn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.077
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Marchan c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Maton 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|7
|9
|
|Sierra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Devers 2b-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|d-Cooper ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Duvall rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|León c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|I.Díaz 2b-3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.130
|Berti 3b-cf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.181
|López p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Alfaro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|001_3
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|010_2
|4
|0
a-sacrificed for Sierra in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suárez in the 8th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Dickerson in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11), off López. RBIs_Hoskins (31), Joyce (1), Torreyes (4), Aguilar (37), Cooper (21). SF_Joyce, Aguilar. S_Howard.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Berti, L.Díaz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_León. LIDP_Herrera. GIDP_Berti.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm, Herrera; Bohm, Maton, Hoskins); Miami 1 (L.Díaz).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|66
|5.56
|Suárez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|0.00
|Alvarado, W, 4-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|31
|3.71
|Neris, S, 9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.99
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|2.71
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|2.95
|García, L, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|1.66
Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 3-1. IBB_off García (Joyce). PB_León (2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).
