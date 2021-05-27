Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7 Quinn lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .160 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .266 Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .258 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .077 Torreyes ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .360 Marchan c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231 Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 2 4 2 7 9 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222 a-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .261 Devers 2b-ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 d-Cooper ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Duvall rf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .213 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 León c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167 I.Díaz 2b-3b-2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .130 Berti 3b-cf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181 López p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Alfaro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209

Philadelphia 000 200 001_3 6 0 Miami 000 010 010_2 4 0

a-sacrificed for Sierra in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suárez in the 8th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11), off López. RBIs_Hoskins (31), Joyce (1), Torreyes (4), Aguilar (37), Cooper (21). SF_Joyce, Aguilar. S_Howard.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Berti, L.Díaz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_León. LIDP_Herrera. GIDP_Berti.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm, Herrera; Bohm, Maton, Hoskins); Miami 1 (L.Díaz).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard 4 2 1 1 3 4 66 5.56 Suárez 3 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00 Alvarado, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 3 1 31 3.71 Neris, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.99

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 7 4 2 2 1 5 92 2.71 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 27 2.95 García, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 1.66

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 3-1. IBB_off García (Joyce). PB_León (2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).

