On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 3:46 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 3 7
Quinn lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .160
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .266
Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .258
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .077
Torreyes ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .360
Marchan c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231
Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 2 4 2 7 9
Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
a-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .261
Devers 2b-ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
d-Cooper ph-rf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Duvall rf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .213
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
León c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .167
I.Díaz 2b-3b-2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .130
Berti 3b-cf-3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .181
López p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Alfaro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Philadelphia 000 200 001_3 6 0
Miami 000 010 010_2 4 0

a-sacrificed for Sierra in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suárez in the 8th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 8th. d-singled for Dickerson in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11), off López. RBIs_Hoskins (31), Joyce (1), Torreyes (4), Aguilar (37), Cooper (21). SF_Joyce, Aguilar. S_Howard.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Hoskins); Miami 2 (Berti, L.Díaz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_León. LIDP_Herrera. GIDP_Berti.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm, Herrera; Bohm, Maton, Hoskins); Miami 1 (L.Díaz).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 4 2 1 1 3 4 66 5.56
Suárez 3 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00
Alvarado, W, 4-0 1 1 1 1 3 1 31 3.71
Neris, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.99
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 7 4 2 2 1 5 92 2.71
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 27 2.95
García, L, 3-3 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 1.66

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 3-1. IBB_off García (Joyce). PB_León (2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Data + AI Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor