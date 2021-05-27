On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 3:48 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 27 2 4 2
Quinn lf 3 0 0 0 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0
Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 1
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Devers 2b-ss 0 1 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 García p 0 0 0 0
Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper ph-rf 1 0 1 1
Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 Duvall rf-cf 3 0 1 0
Torreyes ss 4 0 0 1 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Marchan c 4 0 2 0 León c 3 1 1 0
Howard p 1 0 0 0 I.Díaz 2b-3b 2 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Berti 3b-cf 3 0 0 0
Segura ph 1 0 0 0 López p 2 0 0 0
Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Alfaro ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 200 001 3
Miami 000 010 010 2

DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11). SF_Joyce (1), Aguilar (4). S_Howard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Howard 4 2 1 1 3 4
Suárez 3 1 0 0 0 3
Alvarado W,4-0 1 1 1 1 3 1
Neris S,9-11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Miami
López 7 4 2 2 1 5
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0
García L,3-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Howard pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).

