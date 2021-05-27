Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|
|Quinn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 2b-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cooper ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Duvall rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|León c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Díaz 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11). SF_Joyce (1), Aguilar (4). S_Howard (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Suárez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alvarado W,4-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Neris S,9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García L,3-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Howard pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments