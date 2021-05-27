Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 27 2 4 2 Quinn lf 3 0 0 0 Sierra cf 2 0 0 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 1 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Devers 2b-ss 0 1 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 García p 0 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 2 2 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Cooper ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Joyce rf 2 0 0 1 Duvall rf-cf 3 0 1 0 Torreyes ss 4 0 0 1 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Marchan c 4 0 2 0 León c 3 1 1 0 Howard p 1 0 0 0 I.Díaz 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Berti 3b-cf 3 0 0 0 Segura ph 1 0 0 0 López p 2 0 0 0 Maton 2b 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 200 001 — 3 Miami 000 010 010 — 2

DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Miami 6. 2B_Herrera (6), Marchan (1), Duvall (5). 3B_Herrera (1). HR_Hoskins (11). SF_Joyce (1), Aguilar (4). S_Howard (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Howard 4 2 1 1 3 4 Suárez 3 1 0 0 0 3 Alvarado W,4-0 1 1 1 1 3 1 Neris S,9-11 1 0 0 0 1 1

Miami López 7 4 2 2 1 5 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 0 García L,3-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Howard pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:11. A_4,932 (36,742).

