Sports News

Philadelphia 3, Portland 0

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      
Portland 0 0 0
Philadelphia 2 1 3

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 3 (Wagner), 26th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Santos, 1 (Przybylko), 31st.

Second Half_3, Philadelphia, Elliott, 1 (Burke), 63rd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Portland, Logan Ketterer, Hunter Sulte; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 5th; Zuparic, Portland, 62nd; Bravo, Portland, 72nd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Portland_Logan Ketterer; Claudio Bravo, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic, Jose van Rankin (Pablo Bonilla, 90th+3); Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri (Renzo Zambrano, 89th), Eryk Williamson; Jeremy Ebobisse, Marvin Loria (Zac McGraw, 68th), Felipe Mora (Dairon Asprilla, 80th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Quinn Sullivan, 90th+2), Leon Maximilian Flach (Paxten Aaronson, 89th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Anthony Fontana, 90th+2), Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 60th).

Sports News

