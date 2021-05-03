On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 10:38 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 5 12
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .293
Cain cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .167
Yelich lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .353
Shaw 3b 1 0 0 1 2 0 .217
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .172
1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Urías ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
a-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 6 4 2 7
Joyce lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .310
McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .309
Gregorius ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .256
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Herrera rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .091
Quinn cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .116
Velasquez p 2 0 0 1 0 1 .200
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hoskins ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Milwaukee 100 000 020_3 7 1
Philadelphia 220 000 00x_4 6 0

a-struck out for Houser in the 7th. b-walked for Coonrod in the 7th. c-walked for Rasmussen in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_Urías (5). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Urías (5), Vogelbach (2), Gregorius (3). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Cain (3), off Velasquez; Realmuto (3), off Houser. RBIs_Cain (5), Shaw (22), García (13), Realmuto 2 (13), Quinn (2), Velasquez (1). SF_Shaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Vogelbach 2, Wong, Cain); Philadelphia 2 (Joyce, Bohm). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Maile. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Vogelbach).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 2-3 6 4 4 2 1 2 95 3.52
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 6.14
Rasmussen 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 6.17
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 2 6 98 4.91
Coonrod, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.38
Brogdon, H, 4 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 21 7.15
Neris, S, 6-7 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 40 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:18. A_10,651 (42,792).

Sports News

