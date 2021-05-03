Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|12
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.217
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Bradley Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rasmussen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-McKinney ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|2
|7
|
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|McCutchen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Herrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.116
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hoskins ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|020_3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|220
|000
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Houser in the 7th. b-walked for Coonrod in the 7th. c-walked for Rasmussen in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E_Urías (5). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Urías (5), Vogelbach (2), Gregorius (3). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Cain (3), off Velasquez; Realmuto (3), off Houser. RBIs_Cain (5), Shaw (22), García (13), Realmuto 2 (13), Quinn (2), Velasquez (1). SF_Shaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Vogelbach 2, Wong, Cain); Philadelphia 2 (Joyce, Bohm). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Maile. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Vogelbach).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 2-3
|6
|
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2
|95
|3.52
|Perdomo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|6.14
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|6.17
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|4.91
|Coonrod, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.38
|Brogdon, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|7.15
|Neris, S, 6-7
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:18. A_10,651 (42,792).
