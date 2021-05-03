Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 6 4 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Joyce lf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 2 1 1 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 2 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Shaw 3b 1 0 0 1 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 García rf 4 0 1 1 McCutchen lf 1 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 2 0 Urías ss 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0 Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 Houser p 2 0 0 0 Herrera rf 3 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 1 1 1 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 0 1 Rasmussen p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 McKinney ph 0 0 0 0 Hoskins ph-1b 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee 100 000 020 — 3 Philadelphia 220 000 00x — 4

E_Urías (5). DP_Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Urías (5), Vogelbach (2), Gregorius (3). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Cain (3), Realmuto (3). SF_Shaw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser L,2-3 6 4 4 2 1 2 Perdomo 1 1 0 0 1 3 Rasmussen 1 1 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Velasquez W,1-0 6 4 1 1 2 6 Coonrod H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3 Brogdon H,4 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Neris S,6-7 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 3

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:18. A_10,651 (42,792).

