Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|8
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.230
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.330
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.318
|Realmuto dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.302
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Maton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|11
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|a-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|500_5
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Maton (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Segura (5), Hoskins (10), Bohm (5), Harper (8). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (17), Hoskins 3 (23), Bohm (21), Guerrero Jr. (27). SB_Bichette (7), Semien (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 2, Herrera); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, McGuire). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. LIDP_Hernández, Tellez. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Maton, Herrera; Segura); Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Tellez; Semien, Bichette, Tellez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|94
|3.68
|Brogdon, W, 4-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.28
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|2.84
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.45
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|4.29
|Thornton, L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|38
|3.15
|Mayza, BS, 0-2
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|16
|5.91
|Beasley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.08
Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-0, Mayza 2-2, Beasley 1-1. HBP_Neris (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:38. A_1,171 (8,500).
