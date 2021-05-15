Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 8 13 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .230 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .330 Harper rf 2 1 2 0 3 0 .318 Realmuto dh 4 1 0 1 1 2 .302 Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .247 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .215 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Knapp c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .191 Maton ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 5 11 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .310 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103 a-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Philadelphia 000 000 500_5 9 1 Toronto 000 001 000_1 4 0

a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Maton (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Segura (5), Hoskins (10), Bohm (5), Harper (8). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (17), Hoskins 3 (23), Bohm (21), Guerrero Jr. (27). SB_Bichette (7), Semien (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 2, Herrera); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, McGuire). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. LIDP_Hernández, Tellez. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Maton, Herrera; Segura); Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Tellez; Semien, Bichette, Tellez).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 7 94 3.68 Brogdon, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.28 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 2.84 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.45

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 5 4 0 0 3 9 106 4.29 Thornton, L, 1-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 3 38 3.15 Mayza, BS, 0-2 0 1 3 3 2 0 16 5.91 Beasley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 2.08

Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-0, Mayza 2-2, Beasley 1-1. HBP_Neris (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_1,171 (8,500).

