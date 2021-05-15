On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:34 am
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 8 13
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 2 2 .230
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .330
Harper rf 2 1 2 0 3 0 .318
Realmuto dh 4 1 0 1 1 2 .302
Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .247
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
Knapp c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .191
Maton ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 11
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .310
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .204
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .103
a-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Philadelphia 000 000 500_5 9 1
Toronto 000 001 000_1 4 0

a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Maton (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Segura (5), Hoskins (10), Bohm (5), Harper (8). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9), off Velasquez. RBIs_Realmuto (17), Hoskins 3 (23), Bohm (21), Guerrero Jr. (27). SB_Bichette (7), Semien (7).

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 2, Herrera); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, McGuire). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. LIDP_Hernández, Tellez. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Maton, Herrera; Segura); Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Tellez; Semien, Bichette, Tellez).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 7 94 3.68
Brogdon, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.28
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 2.84
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.45
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 5 4 0 0 3 9 106 4.29
Thornton, L, 1-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 3 38 3.15
Mayza, BS, 0-2 0 1 3 3 2 0 16 5.91
Beasley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 24 0.00
Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 2.08

Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Brogdon 1-0, Mayza 2-2, Beasley 1-1. HBP_Neris (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_1,171 (8,500).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration