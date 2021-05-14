Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 11:37 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 30 1 4 1
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 Bichette ss 3 0 0 0
Harper rf 2 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 1 1
Realmuto dh 4 1 0 1 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 3 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 1 Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Knapp c 3 1 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0
Maton ss 4 0 0 0 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
McGuire ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 500 5
Toronto 000 001 000 1

E_Maton (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Segura (5), Hoskins (10), Bohm (5), Harper (8). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9). SB_Bichette (7), Semien (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 7
Brogdon W,4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 2 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 3
Toronto
Matz 5 4 0 0 3 9
Thornton L,1-1 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 3
Mayza BS,0-2 0 1 3 3 2 0
Beasley 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Payamps 1 2 0 0 0 0

Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Neris (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:38. A_1,171 (8,500).

