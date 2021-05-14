Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|500
|—
|5
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Maton (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Segura (5), Hoskins (10), Bohm (5), Harper (8). HR_Guerrero Jr. (9). SB_Bichette (7), Semien (7).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Brogdon W,4-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Thornton L,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Mayza BS,0-2
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Beasley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Neris (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:38. A_1,171 (8,500).
