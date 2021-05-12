Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|40
|2
|10
|2
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maton ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lester p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|001
|3
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Segura (1), Avila (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 12. 2B_Harper (7), Zimmerman (4), Turner (5). 3B_Avila (1). HR_Herrera (2). S_Wheeler (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alvarado W,3-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris S,7-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Clay H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand L,2-2 BS,3-5
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hand pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Hand (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:46. A_8,610 (41,339).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments