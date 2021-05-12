On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 13 5 Totals 40 2 10 2
McCutchen lf 3 1 1 0 Stevenson cf 4 0 1 0
Segura 2b 5 0 1 0 Robles cf 1 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 5 1 3 0 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 5 1 4 1
Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 1 1
Maton ss 3 1 1 1 Lester p 2 0 1 0
Knapp c 5 0 2 2 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0
Herrera cf 5 1 2 1 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 0 1 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Kingery ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 000 001 3 5
Washington 000 002 000 0 2

E_Segura (1), Avila (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 12. 2B_Harper (7), Zimmerman (4), Turner (5). 3B_Avila (1). HR_Herrera (2). S_Wheeler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler 6 8 2 2 1 7
Brogdon 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Alvarado W,3-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
Neris S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Lester 6 6 1 1 3 4
Clay H,2 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hudson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand L,2-2 BS,3-5 1 2 3 2 0 3
Finnegan 1 3 1 1 0 0

Hand pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Hand (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:46. A_8,610 (41,339).

