Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

Boston Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 6 10 6 Hernández 2b-cf 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 1 Santana cf 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 3 1 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1 Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Miller rf 4 2 2 3 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Cordero lf 3 1 1 1 Joyce ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0 Sawamura p 0 0 0 0 Chavis ph-2b 2 0 0 0

Boston 000 000 011 — 2 Philadelphia 400 000 02x — 6

E_Torreyes (1), Bohm (8). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Herrera 2 (5). HR_Cordero (1), Devers (13), Miller (4). SB_Herrera (3), Hoskins (2). SF_McCutchen (4). S_Torreyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Rodríguez L,5-3 4 5 4 4 3 6 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2 Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 1 Valdez 1 3 2 2 1 0

Philadelphia Wheeler W,4-2 7 1-3 3 1 1 1 12 Alvarado H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley 1 1 1 1 1 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Rodríguez (Herrera), Wheeler (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:19. A_15,360 (42,792).

