Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|
|Hernández 2b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Santana cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Joyce ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sawamura p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chavis ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|400
|000
|02x
|—
|6
E_Torreyes (1), Bohm (8). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Herrera 2 (5). HR_Cordero (1), Devers (13), Miller (4). SB_Herrera (3), Hoskins (2). SF_McCutchen (4). S_Torreyes (1).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez L,5-3
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andriese
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,4-2
|7
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|Alvarado H,5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Rodríguez (Herrera), Wheeler (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:19. A_15,360 (42,792).
