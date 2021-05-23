On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 4:43 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 6 10 6
Hernández 2b-cf 4 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 1
Santana cf 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 3 1
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Plawecki ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 1
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Miller rf 4 2 2 3
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Cordero lf 3 1 1 1 Joyce ph-rf 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 1 0 0 0
Sawamura p 0 0 0 0
Chavis ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Boston 000 000 011 2
Philadelphia 400 000 02x 6

E_Torreyes (1), Bohm (8). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Herrera 2 (5). HR_Cordero (1), Devers (13), Miller (4). SB_Herrera (3), Hoskins (2). SF_McCutchen (4). S_Torreyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodríguez L,5-3 4 5 4 4 3 6
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 2
Andriese 2 2 0 0 0 1
Valdez 1 3 2 2 1 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,4-2 7 1-3 3 1 1 1 12
Alvarado H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 1 1 1 1 1 0

Rodríguez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Rodríguez (Herrera), Wheeler (Gonzalez).

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:19. A_15,360 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds