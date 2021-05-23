Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia takes 4-game slide into matchup with Boston

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (29-18, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-24, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.52 ERA, .99 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 14-10 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with nine homers.

The Red Sox have gone 16-6 away from home. Boston ranks second in the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .345.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Nathan Eovaldi earned his fifth victory and Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Spencer Howard registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 59 hits and is batting .345.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

