Sports News

Philadelphia Union host the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 3:05 am
New England Revolution (2-1-1) vs. Philadelphia Union (1-2-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +114, New England +226, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play.

The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home games. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-3 on the road. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Stuart Findlay (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

New England: Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured), Collin Verfurth (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

