Phoenix 89, Dallas 85

PHOENIX (89)
Turner 1-5 1-2 3, Walker 2-7 1-2 5, Griner 12-16 3-3 27, Diggins-Smith 4-11 11-12 21, Nurse 7-13 2-3 21, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 3-3 0-2 6, Cunningham 2-5 1-2 6, Gorecki 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 19-26 89.
DALLAS (85)
Mabrey 8-18 4-5 24, Thornton 2-6 6-7 10, Collier 3-6 0-0 6, Jefferson 1-5 0-0 3, Ogunbowale 9-24 3-3 24, Harrison 0-5 0-0 0, Anigwe 2-5 1-2 5, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Dungee 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 4-9 4-5 13. Totals 29-78 18-22 85.
|Phoenix
|26
|18
|23
|22
|—
|89
|Dallas
|17
|20
|23
|25
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-22 (Nurse 5-10, Diggins-Smith 2-5, Cunningham 1-2, Peddy 0-2, Walker 0-3), Dallas 9-23 (Mabrey 4-7, Ogunbowale 3-10, Jefferson 1-2, Harris 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 44 (Griner 16), Dallas 30 (Mabrey 8). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 7), Dallas 14 (Harrison, Jefferson 3). Total Fouls_Phoenix 20, Dallas 21. A_1,717 (7,000)
