Phoenix 91, Washington 70

PHOENIX (91)
Nurse 4-8 1-1 12, Turner 4-5 2-2 10, Griner 5-13 4-6 14, Diggins-Smith 2-6 5-6 10, Taurasi 6-9 2-3 17, Burdick 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 2-9 1-2 6, Walker 1-5 2-2 5, Cunningham 4-6 3-3 12, Peddy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 20-25 91.
WASHINGTON (70)
Atkins 4-17 2-2 12, Plaisance 1-9 0-0 2, Charles 7-20 8-10 22, Cloud 7-12 2-2 18, Mitchell 0-5 0-0 0, Alleyne 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 3-5 2-2 8, Leslie 0-2 0-0 0, Wiese 1-2 5-5 8, Zellous 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 19-21 70.
|Phoenix
|21
|23
|25
|22
|—
|91
|Washington
|18
|19
|20
|13
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-28 (Taurasi 3-6, Nurse 3-7, Cunningham 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-3, Walker 1-3, Smith 1-5), Washington 5-28 (Cloud 2-6, Atkins 2-8, Wiese 1-2, Plaisance 0-3, Charles 0-4, Mitchell 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 50 (Turner 14), Washington 34 (Charles 12). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Peddy 6), Washington 17 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, Washington 22. A_1,050 (4,200)
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments