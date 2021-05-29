On Air: America This Week
Pirates look to break 6-game slide against Rockies

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (19-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates are 8-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 33 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with five, averaging one every 34.2 at-bats.

The Rockies are 3-20 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .283.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 64 hits and has 14 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 RBIs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .225 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (arm), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

