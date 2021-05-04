Trending:
Pirates’ Tyler Anderson loses no-hit bid in seventh vs Pads

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 12:27 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers singled with no outs in the seventh inning to end a no-hit bid by Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson on Monday night.

Anderson began the seventh by walking Manny Machado before Myers singled to right. Until then, Anderson had allowed only three baserunners, two on walks and one on his error in the fifth inning.

After Myers’ hit, Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Nola hit an RBI single with two outs to chase Anderson.

Anderson walked Trent Grisham leading off the game but induced a double-play grounder from Fernando Tatis Jr., the first of 13 straight batters Anderson retired before Jake Cronenworth reached on Anderson’s fielding error in the fifth.

Third baseman Erik Gonzalez made a nice sliding, spinning stop of Myers’ grounder and threw a two-hopper to first for the first out of the fifth.

Former Pirates starter Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter in Padres history on April 9, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the third. Musgrove pinch-hit to save a position player because the Padres needed a bullpen day.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

