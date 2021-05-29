Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|5
|7
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Blackmon rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Rodgers ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Fuentes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|4
|7
|3
|1
|7
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.335
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Craig 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|E.González 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Tom lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Keller p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|000
|000
|0_0
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|101
|101
|x_4
|7
|0
a-doubled for Gomber in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Stephenson in the 7th.
E_Díaz (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Adams (1). 3B_Stallings (1). HR_Frazier (2), off Gomber; Tom (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Frazier (16), Tom (8), Craig (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Craig). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 3-5
|4
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|67
|4.55
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.63
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4.82
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-6
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|78
|6.54
|Howard, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.06
|Bednar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|2.70
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:03. A_7,183 (38,747).
