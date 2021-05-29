Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 0 2 0 5 7 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 McMahon 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Fuentes 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Daza cf 1 0 1 0 2 0 .309 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Gomber p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059 a-Adams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 4 7 3 1 7 Frazier 2b 3 2 2 1 0 1 .335 Newman ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .290 Stallings c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Craig 1b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 E.González 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Tom lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .209 Keller p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Colorado 000 000 0_0 2 1 Pittsburgh 101 101 x_4 7 0

a-doubled for Gomber in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Stephenson in the 7th.

E_Díaz (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Adams (1). 3B_Stallings (1). HR_Frazier (2), off Gomber; Tom (2), off Gomber. RBIs_Frazier (16), Tom (8), Craig (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia 2); Pittsburgh 1 (Craig). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, L, 3-5 4 5 3 2 1 5 67 4.55 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.63 Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 1 9 4.82

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 3-6 5 2 0 0 2 6 78 6.54 Howard, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.06 Bednar 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 2.70

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:03. A_7,183 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.