Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:09 pm
Colorado Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 0 4 0 Totals 25 7 8 7
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1
Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 2 1 1 1
McMahon 2b 3 0 2 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 1 2
Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 1 2 1
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 Craig 1b 4 0 1 0
Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 Difo 3b 1 1 0 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker ss 3 1 1 1
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 1 1
Gray p 1 0 0 0 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Joe ph 1 0 0 0
Chacín p 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0
Daza ph 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 0 0
Pittsburgh 030 031 x 7

E_Difo (3). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McMahon (11), Craig (2), Frazier (15). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_Reynolds (6). SF_Gamel (1), Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,4-5 3 4 3 3 3 2
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chacín 1 3 3 3 1 0
Gilbreath 1 1 1 1 1 1
Pittsburgh
Brubaker W,4-4 6 4 0 0 1 5
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Brubaker (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Junior Valentine; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:33. A_5,279 (38,747).

