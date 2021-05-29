Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0

Colorado Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 26 0 4 0 Totals 25 7 8 7 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1 Hampson cf 3 0 0 0 Gamel lf 2 1 1 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 2 0 Reynolds cf 3 1 1 2 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 1 2 1 Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 Craig 1b 4 0 1 0 Rodgers ss 3 0 0 0 Difo 3b 1 1 0 0 Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Tucker ss 3 1 1 1 Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Perez c 3 1 1 1 Gray p 1 0 0 0 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 Daza ph 1 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 0 — 0 Pittsburgh 030 031 x — 7

E_Difo (3). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McMahon (11), Craig (2), Frazier (15). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_Reynolds (6). SF_Gamel (1), Polanco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gray L,4-5 3 4 3 3 3 2 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chacín 1 3 3 3 1 0 Gilbreath 1 1 1 1 1 1

Pittsburgh Brubaker W,4-4 6 4 0 0 1 5 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Brubaker (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Junior Valentine; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:33. A_5,279 (38,747).

