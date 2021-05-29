Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|25
|7
|8
|7
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Craig 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|031
|x
|—
|7
E_Difo (3). LOB_Colorado 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_McMahon (11), Craig (2), Frazier (15). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_Reynolds (6). SF_Gamel (1), Polanco (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,4-5
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chacín
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker W,4-4
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Shreve
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Brubaker (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Junior Valentine; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:33. A_5,279 (38,747).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments