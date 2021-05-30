Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 8:25 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS -174 St. Louis +146
at ARIZONA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
American League
Minnesota -172 at BALTIMORE +144
at N.Y YANKEES -116 Tampa Bay -102
at CLEVELAND (game 1) OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at CLEVELAND (game 2) -142 Chicago White Sox +120
Oakland -134 at SEATTLE 114
at HOUSTON OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE OFF Detroit OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -148 LA Angels 126
at KANSAS CITY -180 Pittsburgh +152
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 8 (229½) at WASHINGTON
Utah 5 (224½) at MEMPHIS
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -220 Montreal +184
at BOSTON -186 N.Y Islanders +156

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor