|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|St.
|Louis
|+146
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|American League
|Minnesota
|-172
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+144
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-116
|Tampa
|Bay
|-102
|at CLEVELAND (game 1)
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND (game 2)
|-142
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+120
|Oakland
|-134
|at
|SEATTLE
|114
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-148
|LA
|Angels
|126
|at KANSAS CITY
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+152
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|8
|(229½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Utah
|5
|(224½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-220
|Montreal
|+184
|at BOSTON
|-186
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+156
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
