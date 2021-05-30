Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI OFF Philadelphia OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF at LA DODGERS -174 St. Louis +146 at ARIZONA OFF N.Y Mets OFF American League Minnesota -172 at BALTIMORE +144 at N.Y YANKEES -116 Tampa Bay -102 at CLEVELAND (game 1) OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at CLEVELAND (game 2) -142 Chicago White Sox +120 Oakland -134 at SEATTLE 114 at HOUSTON OFF Boston OFF Interleague at MILWAUKEE OFF Detroit OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -148 LA Angels 126 at KANSAS CITY -180 Pittsburgh +152 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 8 (229½) at WASHINGTON Utah 5 (224½) at MEMPHIS National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -220 Montreal +184 at BOSTON -186 N.Y Islanders +156

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.