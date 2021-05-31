Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -107 at CINCINNATI -103 at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130 San Diego -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105 N.Y Mets -119 at ARIZONA +109 at SAN FRANCISCO -144 LA Angels +134 at LA DODGERS -166 St. Louis +156 American League at CLEVELAND -147 Chicago White Sox +137 Minnesota -163 at BALTIMORE +153 Tampa Bay -127 at N.Y YANKEES +117 at HOUSTON -114 Boston +104 Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +125 Interleague at TORONTO -155 Miami +145 at MILWAUKEE -150 Detroit +130 at KANSAS CITY -172 Pittsburgh +162 at COLORADO -124 Texas +114 NBA FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 12 (231½) Boston at DENVER 1½ (226) Portland at PHOENIX 5½ (207) LA Lakers Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -108 Tampa Bay -108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.