On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 5:43 pm
< a min read
      
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -107 at CINCINNATI -103
at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130
San Diego -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -105
N.Y Mets -119 at ARIZONA +109
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 LA Angels +134
at LA DODGERS -166 St. Louis +156
American League
at CLEVELAND -147 Chicago White Sox +137
Minnesota -163 at BALTIMORE +153
Tampa Bay -127 at N.Y YANKEES +117
at HOUSTON -114 Boston +104
Oakland -135 at SEATTLE +125
Interleague
at TORONTO -155 Miami +145
at MILWAUKEE -150 Detroit +130
at KANSAS CITY -172 Pittsburgh +162
at COLORADO -124 Texas +114
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 12 (231½) Boston
at DENVER (226) Portland
at PHOENIX (207) LA Lakers
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -108 Tampa Bay -108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance